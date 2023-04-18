Blizzard released a new one tonight trailer Of Diablo 4 dedicated to the classes of the game. This time it’s the turn of the Barbarianwho showcases his lethal fighting techniques in the video you find in the player below.

The video in about half a minute summarizes the characteristics of this character: we are talking about a massive warrior who prefers a close-up approach in battles, using weapons such as clubs, axes and a sort of sword which becomes a sort of whip if necessary. The Barbarian can also activate the Berserking buff, gaining increased striking power and increased movement speed.

Previously we have also seen the trailers of Diablo 4 dedicated to the Enchantress and the Cutthroat. The next ones, therefore, will therefore be the Druid and Necromancer, who will be the protagonists of other films that will be published as we approach the launch of the game.

In this regard, we remind you that Diablo 4 will be available from June 6, 2023 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, but those who purchase the Deluxe or Premium Edition will be able to start playing a few days in advance. Here are the details on unlock dates and times.