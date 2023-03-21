Diablo 4 is the protagonist of a new trailer of the gameplay made to promote the launch of theopen betawhich as you know will take place from 24 to 26 March and can be played by all users without distinction.

We tried the Diablo 4 beta during the‘early access reserved for those who have pre-ordered, finding ourselves in front of a solid and very multifaceted experience, characterized by the same disturbing atmospheres as the first chapters of the franchise.

The tests will be used to verify the stability of Diablo 4’s online infrastructure and make the necessary changes from now to the official release of the game, set for June 6 in the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions.

The beta will allow you to use various classes and experience the initial stages of the long campaign, but then all progress will be canceled in the run-up to launch.