Diablo 4 is the star of a spectacular launch trailer of type narrativepublished by Blizzard a few days after the one focused on gameplay, when there is very little left for the release of the title on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Oriented towards a trouble-free debut also thanks to the betas, Diablo 4 reiterates with this video the extraordinary ability of the series to produce cinematic sequences of great quality and depth.

In this case the trailer makes a recap of what has been shown so far, catapulting us into the settings that we will be able to explore in the game, facing hordes of hostile creatures and carrying on our battle alone or together with a handful of companions .

Presented by Blizzard as the next-generation action RPG experience for the series, Diablo 4 includes memorable characters, haunting and fascinating scenarios, a wide-ranging storyline and a shared world where users can meet to trade, forge alliances, battle PvP or face powerful bosses together.

As you will remember, we tried Diablo 4 last December: take a look at the article while waiting for the review.