Blizzard has released a Diablo 4 client hotfix for patch 1.2.0b across all platforms, which addresses player privacy concerns, among other things.
Some players were worried about their privacy: when screen sharing Diablo 4 unintentionally displayed a player’s full name. This is clearly not a good thing, but this hotfix fixes the problem. “Fixed an issue where players’ Real ID name was displayed locally in the clan menu by default,” reads the official release notes for this hotfix.
The other fixes in the Diablo 4 patch 1.2.0b hotfix
The other fixes included in this hotfix patch are various bug fixes and stability improvements. Also included is a fix for the Season of Blood Battle Pass not awarding the correct amount of Platinum (gave 666 instead of 700) and for Blizzcon Collection bonus items that are granted early and display placeholder content.
Diablo 4 is available globally for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It recently released on Steam where it received various negative reviews and saw no low peak in online users; at the time of writing it is 128th in terms of players connected simultaneously.
