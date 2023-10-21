Blizzard has released a Diablo 4 client hotfix for patch 1.2.0b across all platforms, which addresses player privacy concerns, among other things.

Some players were worried about their privacy: when screen sharing Diablo 4 unintentionally displayed a player’s full name. This is clearly not a good thing, but this hotfix fixes the problem. “Fixed an issue where players’ Real ID name was displayed locally in the clan menu by default,” reads the official release notes for this hotfix.