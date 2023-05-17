Diablo 4 is the star of a spectacular launch trailer based on gameplay which presents in a very effective way the classes, game mechanics and enemies that we will find within the long-awaited Blizzard action RPG.

Out June 6 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Diablo 4 will see us return to the fascinating and insidious setting of the series, grappling with increasingly complex missions, which we will have to complete to obtain the rewards necessary to progress.

The trailer summarizes the contents of the experience very well in terms of scenarios and fights: if there is one thing that the Blizzard title will certainly not lack, it will be substance: get ready to invest quite a few hours to try your hand at all this it will have to offer.

The darkest and most tragic game of the saga, Diablo 4 could be the protagonist of a launch without slips thanks to the various tests carried out so far precisely to test the mechanisms, the structure and the online sector.