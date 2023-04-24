Diablo 4 will officially hit the shelves on June 6th and in this period, with the fateful date approaching, we are getting more and more information on the latest title of the famous saga of Activision Blizzard. The associated game director always gives us new details Joe Piepiora which, in a recent interview given to GamesRadarexposes himself about the longevity of the outgoing game.

With all the modes announced so far, which we have already had the opportunity to talk about, Diablo IV seems to prove to be a rather long-lasting game but according to the not infinite game director, in Activision Blizzard that task is an exclusive burden of World of Warcraft. To put an end to our adventures in the fourth chapter of Diablo will in fact be a mysterious final boss who will take over only when we have brought our character to level 100 and finished all the more complex variants of the various dungeons of the game.

The fight with this unknown enemy seems to be balanced to be quite complex even for a maximum level protagonist in order to feel like the ultimate impossible challenge for all players. However symbolic the title is, it is obvious that the gaming experience will not end with the victory of this fight, the Battle Passes of Diablo IV will always bring new content and whoever wants to can still continue to play using the latter.