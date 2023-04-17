Diablo 4 will go to 60FPS on the latest generation of Xbox consoles. Precisely, on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series Sthe Blizzard game will offer 60 frames per second, but obviously with a different resolution: the older console will offer 4K, while the younger sister will stop at 1080p.

The information comes from Rod Fergusson, aka Diablo 4 Game Director. Fergusson shared this information via the Official Xbox Podcast. This of course also means that he hasn’t been able to give confirmations for other versions, even if we expect PS5 not to deviate particularly from the promised performance for Xbox Series X.

On the other hand, there are more doubts about the older generation version, i.e. the Xbox One and PS4 / PS4 Pro family of consoles. We will probably have to wait to confirm the performance of the final version of the game close to its release, i.e. June 6, 2023.

The 60 FPS on Xbox Series is a good confirmation, perhaps taken for granted by many players, but still positive. After all, we’ve recently discovered that Redfall will be capped at 30 FPS at launch (but that’s not the only issue according to some), pending a patch that introduces a performance mode for 60 FPS. If Diablo 4 had also done the same, there probably would have been even more noise given how much the game is anticipated.

Tell us, is frame rate critical to you in Diablo 4, or on PC will you prioritize graphics quality and resolution even at the expense of losing a bit of FPS?

Finally, we leave you with a trailer presenting the contents and activities of the Diablo 4 endgame.