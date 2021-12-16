Blizzard has announced that the classic will get a rebalance in patch 2.4 of the remaster.

We can safely say that Diablo II: Resurrected has not turned out as well as Blizzard I expected. Although the game recovers the essence well with this update, it has been suffering continuous server problems that have affected the experience. One that, as we say, is still one of the best RPGs in history.

But precisely historical is what has been announced this week. And is that the patch 2.4 Resurrected will bring with it, apart from its own characteristics and changes, a Diablo II rebalance. The last official patch to receive the original title was 1.13c, released in 2010.

The last official patch was in 2010In this way, the classic game will be updated eleven years later, along with the modifications that Resurrected will receive. These are mainly intended to improve certain skills to give players an advantage in different areas, with the changes taking effect in different modes and the possibility of unlocking new runic words that did not appear in the original.

Diablo II: Resurrected patch 2.4 is coming early 2022, so we still have to wait to know more about the modifications. Its authors have recently changed their name, but if something has not changed in this remastering it is that hours will fly by while you play it. If you want to know more about him, take a look at our analysis.

