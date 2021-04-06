After Blizzard Entertainment revealed the new version of the classic Diablo game, apparently Diablo 2 Resurrected would begin its alpha testing this week. The reveal for Diablo II: Resurrected was made at BlizzCon Online, and came alongside a promise that Blizzard would carry out some alpha phases for the game before its release later this fall. And while no such alpha or beta periods have been announced yet, it looks like Diablo 2 Resurrected would begin its alpha testing this week.

Based on new information coming from Inven, Diablo II: Resurrected is scheduled to have its first alpha test later this week. The Alpha period is scheduled to begin on April 9 and will end next Tuesday the 13th. However, this information has only been confirmed for the Korean region at this time. In addition, only 20,000 players will be able to participate in this test.

While it appears to be true that Diablo 2 Resurrected would begin its alpha testing this week, it is uncertain whether other regions of the world will also be able to participate in the Diablo II: Resurrected alpha testing on these same dates. For now, Blizzard hasn’t officially announced anything, which means it seems a bit unlikely. However, the company has been allowing subscriptions for this technical alpha test. on their official website since the remastering was first unveiled in February.

As such, even if they released the announcement of an alpha to fans in a swift fashion, they would surely get a lot of players to participate in it this weekend. Without a doubt, we will soon find out if whether or not regions other than Korea will participate in this week’s alpha test, if it ever comes to fruition. If Blizzard is going to offer this same experience in other territories, we will likely hear something directly from the company within the next two days.