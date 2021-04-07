Blizzard will hold a technical alpha test for Diablo 2: Resurrected’s single-player on PC this weekend, starting at 3pm UK time this Friday, 9th April.

A limited number of sign-ups will be granted access, and the test will conclude on Monday, 12th April at 6pm UK time. You can try your luck at being randomly chosen by registering your interest via the Diablo 2 website.

Three classes will be available to play as – Barbarian, Amazon and Sorceress – across the game’s first two acts. That means you’ll revisit Diablo 2’s monastery, mess with the Maiden of Anguish, then head to Lut Gholein for some lovely lut, er loot.

You’ll be able to play as much as you want, with no level cap, but progress won’t carry over to the final game.

If you’re unlucky at getting in yourself, the technical alpha is permitted for streaming – so expect plenty of footage to pop up. Further technical alpha dates will also be announced in the future, along with multiplayer testing.

Announced back in February, Diablo 2 Resurrected will rekindle Blizzard’s 20-year-old action role-playing great for a new generation. It’s due to launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch later in 2021.