Blizzard has announced the expected release date for the Patch 2.4 Of Diablo 2: Resurrected. The update will be available from April 14with the Ladder mode that will be introduced two weeks later, or on April 28th.

Available on the PTR from the end of January, it should have arrived by the end of this month. However, the developers encountered some problems and therefore it was decided to postpone it for a few weeks.

Diablo 2: Resurrected

Patch 2.4 of Diablo 2: Resurrected is particularly full-bodied and much awaited by the community, it is among other things the first major update in twelve years now (the last is 1.13 of March 2010 on which Diablo is based 2: Resurrected). In particular, there will be numerous changes to the skills of all character classes, with the aim of expanding the diversity of builds and playstyles, based on player feedback.

There are also new recipes for the Horadrim Cube, runic words and upgrades to the statistics and characteristics of the mercenaries. Last but not least, we mention the introduction of the ladder, in four different versions (standard, hardcore, standard expansion and hardcore expansion) in which players will be able to compete and unlock a series of exclusive unique words.