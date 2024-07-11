Bolivia and Peru, two countries that were once one, have rekindled an old controversy that unleashes tensions: the dispute over the origin of the diablada, the morenada and the llamerada, three folk dances that are danced in both territories and that are the protagonists of traditional mass festivities. In 2014, the Bolivian Organization for the Defense and Diffusion of Folklore (Obdefolk) cried out when it learned that UNESCO had approved the application file for the Festivity of the Virgen de la Candelaria in Puno —a Peruvian region in the southern highlands that borders La Paz— to be consecrated as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, which ended up happening.

At that time, the president of Obdefolk, Napoleón Gómez, obtained a Pyrrhic victory: UNESCO forced the Peruvian government to recognize that the dance, music and costumes with which Candelaria is celebrated come from the peoples of Bolivia, but it could not prevent the festival from being invested. The process was already underway and he only had to question its authorities, parading in various media outlets. Ten years later, emulating the famous French military man who bears his name, he has deployed a strategy to reverse this designation. In February he sent a letter to UNESCO in Paris, where he requested the review of the status of Candelaria as a World Heritage Site and at the same time he has created an initiative with the aspiration of becoming viral: that on August 4, on the eve of Bolivia’s Independence, at least one hundred and twenty cities dance in protest and spread it on their networks.

“It is not about gathering the largest number of dancers, but the largest number of cities and countries,” they say. They have made it a requirement that they carry Bolivian flags and signs with the slogan: Bolivians against plagiarism in a claim to UNESCOThere must be at least three couples and it can be in open or closed spaces. They don’t necessarily have to be at the same time. But they do have to make as much noise as possible. In three months of launching the campaign, they claim to have groups in just over a hundred cities.

The curious thing about this is that Napoleón Gómez does not accuse the Peruvians directly, but the people of Puno, with whom he shares Lake Titicaca. “The situation touches the hearts of each and every Bolivian, because we see so much distortion, so many fabrications. The people of Puno lie to their Peruvian brothers who are honest and respect Bolivia, and, in addition, they lie to the world,” he said recently at a conference in Oruro, the region that claims to have created the diablada, the morenada and the llamerada. This time, Obdefolk’s complaint has the support of the Association of Folkloric Groups of Oruro (ACFO) and the leaders of the Festividad del Gran Poder and the Festividad de Chutillos in Potosí.

“It is time for all Bolivians to assume our responsibility and make this a national cause,” said Napoleón Gómez, who hopes to join the Government. The truth is that their letter to UNESCO has found an echo. In April they received a response signed by Fumiko Ohinata, secretary of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, stating that they will address the issue at the nineteenth session of the Intergovernmental Committee to be held from December 2 to 7 in Asunción, Paraguay.

The Peruvian response was not long in coming. Eladia Margot De la Riva Valle, regional vice-governor of Puno and president of the Committee for the Safeguarding of the Festival of the Virgin of Candelaria, indicates that there is no plagiarism and that they have a way to defend the authenticity of the dances of Puno. “The diablada has its origin in Juli, a city on the shores of Titicaca. There is no appropriation, and we are going to prove it.” For his part, the mayor of Puno, Henry Flores Villasante, has announced that in the next few days they will organize a press conference with documents in hand to support it. “If they want to debate, we are going to debate. We are in coordination with several Puno historians to do so. There will be a resounding response. We are sure of what we defend. We are going to give Mr. Napoleon (Gómez) Waterloo,” he has promised sarcastically.

Furthermore, Flores Villasante, who also heads the board of directors that organizes the Candelaria, has announced that they are preparing a counterattack: a letter to UNESCO so that the Oruro Carnival, declared Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2008, loses its registration. “The technical file is full of data from Puno. How can they criticize the Candelaria if they themselves have committed a fault? We are also going to send a document to UNESCO, raising our voice of protest because they should have relied on real data. They have used data from Ludovico Bertonio, a missionary from Juli in the Viceroyalty of Peru and from Peruvian chroniclers such as the Inca Garcilaso de la Vega. They should have stuck to the truth. We are going to observe their candidacy file,” he threatened.

An old essay by Bolivian journalist Wilson García Mérida, director of the digital newspaper Sol de Pando, continues to be a valid call for sanity regarding this historical debate. “In the Andean territory that crosses the republican border between Bolivia and Peru (and even Chile), there live Quechua-Aymara people who have the same cultural identity; their religious expressions, their festivals and their ways of life are exactly the same (…) The people on both sides of Titicaca have the same last names: Quispe, Choque, Mamani, Chambi, Condori…; and it is not that the Peruvians stole even our last names from the Bolivians. The same colors and flavors, the same skirts and the same bronze faces, identical rhythms and local nuances are almost imperceptible.” What will happen in the next few months does not seem to be so sensible.

