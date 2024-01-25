Grussu (Diabetes Italy): “Only 35% of people with type 1 diabetes and 27% with type 2 diabetes undergo a check-up of the fundus of the eye. We need more information and a multidisciplinary approach between diabetologist, ophthalmologist and general practitioner. In addition to new patient care, well-defined and structured diagnostic and therapeutic pathways.” Making greater use of currently available technologies “to reach the diagnosis sooner and reduce waiting lists”