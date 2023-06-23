In 2018, Nam Han Cho, then president of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), referred to the epidemic of this disease as “the third world war”, comparing the million and a half deaths per year that it causes with those killed in a war. The hyperbole shows the despair of some experts in the face of the relentless advance of the disease and the difficulty in making society aware of its magnitude. today medical journal The Lancet public a series of articles in which he once again draws attention to the threat of diabetes, which, they say, is not faced with the right tools.

According to estimates published in the journal, by 2050 there will be around 1.3 billion people living with diabetes worldwide, an increase that is more than two times the 529 million affected today. 90% will be people with type 2 diabetes, a disease associated with obesity, diet, alcohol or tobacco consumption and lack of physical activity, and which is closely related to poverty. In the US, diabetes is 1.5 times more common among minorities such as blacks or Native Americans, a problem that the authors of the articles in The Lancet attributed, among other things, to structural racism.

In an editorial also published today, the journal cautions against the misguided approach many take to diabetes. Despite the success of new drugs against the disease, which also help reduce obesity, “the solution to unhealthy and unfair societies is not more pills, but to reassess and reimagine our lives to provide opportunities to address racism and justice and act on the social factors of the disease”, they affirm, citing the doctor Rupa Marya and the economist Raj Patel. The market for diabetes drugs will grow, according to some estimates, to $100 billion in the next decade and could reach 10 times that figure by 2045. However, as with many other diseases, which are more treatable with healthy habits applied on time than with drugs when it is almost too late, the effort to anticipate diabetes does not receive the necessary attention. In 2018, the countries of the European Union used, on average, 2.8% of their health spending on prevention.

More information

For some time now, experts have stressed the need to include poverty as a fundamental factor to combat in order to improve health. The wake-up call The Lancet estimates that by 2045, up to three out of four adults with diabetes in the world will live in low- or middle-income countries. Today, only about 10% of people suffering from the disease in these places receive adequate treatment. The growing burden of diabetes, however, is not only seen in those countries with fewer resources. In the US, the prevalence of the disease has almost doubled among young people, who are increasingly exposed to all kinds of foods that increase the risk of obesity and a more sedentary lifestyle. As with all diseases in all parts of the world, those who suffer most from the increase in the world’s leading power are the poor, who are most often black or Native American.

With current trends, no country is expected to reduce its percentages of diabetics and there will be regions such as North Africa or the Middle East where rates will reach 20%. “Diabetes remains one of the greatest public health threats of our time and is set to grow rapidly over the next three decades in all countries, regardless of age or sex, posing a major challenge to healthcare systems around the world. world,” says Shivani Agarwal, from the Albert Einstein School of Medicine, in New York (USA). Agarwal, who has led this series of articles, states that “focusing on understanding inequality in diabetes is vital to achieving the UN sustainable development goals, which want to reduce noncommunicable diseases [como el cáncer o la diabetes] by 30% in less than seven years and reduce the growing negative effects on the health of marginalized populations and on the strength of national economies for decades to come”, he adds.

In the series, success stories are mentioned in supporting communities with fewer resources, such as those in some sub-Saharan African countries, where the cooperation of governments, industry and patient associations has made it possible to facilitate access to insulin and other health products with measurable reductions in the impact of the disease.

