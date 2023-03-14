This is encouraging news that could change the lives of millions of people with diabetes around the world. The cure for chronic disease, in the autoimmune case, may be closer than many imagined.

The FDA, a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services of the United States, approved on March 9 the start of clinical trials for a new therapy for type 1 diabetes that consists of the application of insulin-producing stem cells as a way of replace damaged insulin-producing beta cells. The company responsible for the initiative is Vertex and the tests are expected to start in the first half of 2023, exclusively for the American population.

to better understand

Stem cells are cells that have not fully matured compared to other types of cells in the body. For this study they were grown in laboratories, given the correct “biological instructions”, i.e. enabled Vertex to stimulate the cell to produce a virtually unlimited supply of insulin-producing beta cells for people with type 1 diabetes.

Research evolution

While there are still several challenges to finding a safe and effective cure for type 1 diabetes, developments in stem cell therapy over the past year have been promising. Data released in June 2022 from the first person to receive the VX-880 revealed that the participant increased their time in the band to over 99%, with glucose levels that almost mirrored a person without diabetes. A major challenge, however, is that the participant needed immunosuppressant medications to stop their own immune system from destroying the new beta cells.

encapsulated retry

To address this problem, Vertex is testing another new therapy, VX-264, which keeps the beta cells in a closed “pocket,” physically protecting them from the body’s immune cells while still allowing nutrients to reach the beta cells. This is a strategy known as encapsulation. VX-264 uses the same stem cell-derived beta cells that were used in the previous study (VX-880). Additionally, although Vertex itself has not investigated an encapsulated bag before, the company acquired ViaCyte, another company that was investigating stem cell therapies for type 1 diabetes, in July 2022. At the time of the acquisition, ViaCyte was investigating an encapsulated device in a phase 2 clinical trial.

As Vertex has already been able to show that cells, when protected, can restore insulin production in someone with type 1 diabetes, there is hope that when encapsulated in a specially designed “pouch”, the therapy will be safer and more convenient for people. people with type 1.

The news filled people with diabetes and their families with hope. If the therapy is efficient, this could mean a cure for autoimmune diabetes, known as type 1 diabetes, which affects almost 600,000 Brazilians.