It also arrived in Italy, reimbursed by the National Health Service for people with type 2 diabetesthe first agonist of the receptor of the Glp-1 in ‘pill’ version. Oral semaglutide (Rybelsus *, Novo Nordisk) is formulated in tablets, it is taken once a day and according to experts it marks the beginning of “a new era” for the treatment of a chronic disease that affects about 3.5 in our country millions of people, 7% of the adult population.

“Despite the availability of a wide spectrum of therapeutic options and the demonstration of the importance of adequate metabolic control to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes complications, a percentage of patients do not reach the desired therapeutic targets – he explains. Graziano Di Ciannidirector of Uoc Diabetology and Metabolic Diseases, North-West Tuscany Asl – The data of the Amd Annals document “in fact” how, despite an improvement in the quality of care indicators over time, only one out of two patients has a glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) value of less than 7%threshold required by the main guidelines for the treatment of the disease “.

“Hyperglycemia, together with excess weight, arterial hypertension, alterations in lipid metabolism, smoking – underlines Agostino Consolifull professor of Endocrinology at the University of Chieti and director of the territorial unit of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Asl Pescara – represents a risk factor for cardiovascular disease that is modifiable. The simultaneous treatment of multiple risk factors certainly contributes to slowing down and / or preventing cardiovascular disease on an atherosclerotic basis., such as heart attacks and strokes, which are among the main causes of disability and mortality in Italy. At the moment, however, as many as 80% of people with type 2 diabetes do not reach target levels of glycated hemoglobin, blood pressure and low density lipoproteins “.

“Semaglutide tablets is an innovative oral drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetesthe result of years of study – he says Amal Chalfoun, Clinical, Medical and Regulatory Director of Novo Nordisk Italia – The Novo Nordisk laboratories have succeeded in creating a particular technology that involves the co-formulation of the active ingredient with an absorption enhancer: sodium salcaprozate (Snac). Thanks to the protective action of Snac towards digestive enzymes, the absorption of oral semaglutide takes place in the stomach and allows the drug to express its effectiveness at its best “.

The drug – a note details – was the subject of a large clinical study program called Pioneer, conducted on 9,543 adults with type 2 diabetes, which demonstrated its superior efficacy in reducing the level of glycated hemoglobin and in weight loss compared to other classes of oral antidiabetics on the market. For example in the Pioneer 3 study, which compared it with a Dpp-4 inhibitor (Dpp-4i), both in addition to metformin alone or with sulphonylurea, it was observed, after 6 months of treatment, a reduction in HbA1c of 1.3 percent points with semaglutide compared to 0.8 percent obtained with the DPP-4i. In the same study, the decrease in body weight with oral semaglutide was 3.4 kg compared to 1 kg with Dpp-4i, after 1.5 years of administration. Similarly, in the Pioneer 2 study oral semaglutide, evaluated head-to-head with a selective sodium-glucose co-transporter type 2 inhibitor (Sglt2i), both in combination with metformin, showed a reduction in HbA1c of 1.3 percent points. compared to 0.9 percent with the Sglt2i and a significant reduction in waist circumference (-3.7 cm compared to -3 cm).

“Achieving glycemic control is certainly the most important aspect for a drug indicated for the treatment of diabetes – he remarks Riccardo Candidohead of the District 4 Diabetic Center, Giuliano Isontina University Health Authority of Trieste – Just think that the reduction of the level of glycated hemoglobin even by a single percentage point is able to drastically reduce the complications of the disease. But weight control is also not to be underestimated. Excess weight, like glycemic decompensation and hypertension, still represents one of the most impacting risk factors for the development of cardiovascular complications in patients with type 2 diabetes. The data of the Amd Annals show that 80% of patients with diabetes are overweight or obese. Keeping blood sugar and weight under control at the same time is certainly an important advantage. “

“In clinical trials – observes Angelo Avogarodirector of Uoc Diabetology and Metabolic Diseases, University Hospital of Padua – semaglutide also demonstrated a positive effect on plasma lipids, reduction of systolic blood pressure and inflammation, all important parameters for the prevention of cardiovascular risk. People with type 2 diabetes have a risk of suffering coronary artery disease or heart attack up to 4 times higher than healthy people, so the control of extra-glycemic parameters should not be underestimated. We know today that it is important not only to treat cardiovascular disease in patients with diabetes who develop it, but above all to intervene promptly and effectively from the early years on cardiovascular risk factors, in order to change the risk trajectory of these patients early and thus preventing the onset of complications “.

In fact, as indicated by the Capture study, the largest epidemiological study in the world on the relationship between type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease – concludes the note – one person with type 2 diabetes in three has a cardiovascular disease, which in 90% of cases is of a atherosclerotic.