After a year of navigation, the Archipelago-D project is concluded, the first educational-innovative path signed by Novo Nordisk, dedicated to 50 young talented specialists in diabetes. A project divided into three higher education residential events, characterized by moments of discussion with a panel of national and international experts and phygital edugame sessions. The project confirms the company’s commitment in the area of ​​diabetes – explains a note – in also promoting dialogue and comparison between high-level clinicians and the new class of diabetologists, moving towards previously unexplored frontiers, always placing the diabetic patient and his quality of life.

“A century of discoveries in the field of health – says Drago Vuina, General Manager and Corporate Vice President Novo Nordisk Italy – has shown us that progress is made possible only by driving change. Perseverance and collaboration have defined our past and will define our future. As Novo Nordisk turns 100, we renew our commitment to ensure future generations live healthier lives through next-generation treatments and new therapeutic approaches.”

Diabetes is growing worldwide despite the enormous progress made by scientific research. Archipelago-D is an ideal navigation route through the Isles of Langerhans (the structures in which insulin is secreted in the pancreas) which the Danish pharmaceutical company has dedicated to 50 young diabetologists and which was also developed thanks to scientific consultancy of an expert panel made up of five internationally renowned key opinion leaders: professors Angelo Avogaro, Raffaella Buzzetti, Agostino Consoli, Stefano Del Prato and Francesco Giorgino. “The diabetologists of tomorrow – recalls Del Prato, past president of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) – have a fundamental task: to challenge current knowledge, innovate it by overcoming known boundaries, keeping alive the curiosity to explore new areas, to write a new history of diabetes”.

The top-level training course – underlines Novo Nordisk – was characterized by over 40 hours of learning with virtual and face-to-face meetings, 5 hours of training on the platform in edugaming mode, interactive workshops and more than 18 moments of debate and comparison with opinion leaders in national and international diabetes. As Avogaro, president of the Italian Society of Diabetology (Sid), has repeatedly remarked, “Archipelago-D proved to be a fundamental path from the first stage, because it immediately set itself the objective of teaching young diabetologists how to communicate the important message of innovation in the treatment of diabetes”.

The journey began in Rome on April 29, 2022, with the first stage ‘Beyond barriers’ in which the young talents of diabetes set off on this great expedition through the world of diabetes, with the aim of outlining an exhaustive picture of the current management and treatment of the disease by addressing important issues: from the functionality of beta cells to the management of the different phenotypes in type 2 diabetes, to the most recent evidence of therapeutic strategies available for patients. The second stage, ‘Deep into excellence’, in Naples last September, explored the latest scientific updates on diabetes and its therapies, with intensive training, through workshops and coaches, on specific skills, which made it possible to complement and contribute to the professional and personal growth of the participants.

“Projects such as Archipelago-D are fundamental – comments Buzzetti, next to the Sid presidency – as they allow a comparison, an exchange of ideas and proposals, as well as an exchange relating to one’s own experiences, whether they are medical-welfare or research, placing compared with a generation of peers from various parts of Italy.Archipelago-D is an initiative to be continued in the future, to ensure that this link between young diabetologists is maintained, with the experiences of their own territory: a cultural exchange of enormous value “.

The navigation therefore came to an end with the ‘Living the experience’ stage in Copenhagen, a moment to remember the journey accomplished and an opportunity to take stock of the state of the art and future prospects in the treatment of diabetes.

“A unique experience for young diabetologists who, thanks to discussions with experts, have taken a dive into the future, immersing themselves in the diabetology of tomorrow. An experience that will help broaden their horizons like true sailors”, comments Giorgino, president of the Foundation of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (Forisie) and senior vice president of EASD.

“Leaving the port can be complicated, but at the same time courageous – underlines Agostino Consoli, outgoing president of the Sid, who contributed to the birth of the project – Together we set sail and set off to navigate the islands: a unique moment of sharing Interesting exchanges, which involved young diabetologists from all over Italy. What is very important is sharing, such as that of the work results of the protagonists and travel companions, papers that have also achieved a publication, a more than deserved reward for their Work”.