New studies are starting to shed light on the correlations between gut health, blood glucose levels, insulin resistance and diabetes progression. In particular, the latest data suggests that almonds are an ideal snack for those suffering from prediabetes or type 2 diabetes because they improve blood sugar control, reduce postprandial insulin, and increase the variety of the intestinal microbiome. These results are particularly important because, as World Diabetes Day which is celebrated on 14 November reminds us, the disease affects more than 500 million people in the world – approximately 6% of the entire Italian population – and it is estimated that, in in the next 30 years it will reach 1.3 billion, more than double.

While it is already known that lifestyle changes, such as increased physical activity, weight loss and making dietary changes, not only help manage type 2 diabetes, but can also halt or delay the progression from prediabetes to full-blown diabetes – explains a note – a new study published in ‘International Microbiology’ has found less diversity in the intestinal microbiome of type 2 diabetics, with lower levels also of bacteria that produce butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that strengthens the intestinal barrier, regulates immune function and is associated with health benefits. This suggests that gut-healthy weight management meal plans that include vegetables, whole grains and fiber are a sustainable approach to risk reduction and that a snack like almonds is ideal for those with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.

In particular, numerous peer-reviewed research has highlighted that almonds have several properties that make them a suitable snack for diabetics, having a positive effect on the modulation of blood glucose levels, reducing fasting blood sugar, postprandial insulin, l hemoglobin A1c and improving insulin sensitivity and resistance. Two recent studies – published in Nutrientes and European Journal of Clinical Nutrition – one conducted over three days and the other over three months, have demonstrated the benefits of consuming almonds on blood glucose control for Asian Indians with prediabetes and overweight/obesity. The second study opened new avenues, reversing prediabetes, or glucose intolerance, causing almost a quarter (23.3%) of the people involved to return to normal blood sugar levels.

In both studies, 60 people ate 20g of almonds – a small handful – 30 minutes before breakfast, lunch and dinner for the duration of the study. Researchers have expressed their enthusiasm for these studies and the first statistically significant reduction in prediabetes, calling reversal of prediabetes through diet ‘the holy grail of medicine.’ Better long-term glucose control through diet, for example through the consumption of almonds, could therefore help prevent the progression of diabetes. An approach that should not be underestimated, given that almost 70% of people with prediabetes develop diabetes during their lifetime.

As dietitian Ambra Morelli notes, “the nutritional profile of almonds, as a whole – low glycemic index, an important package of nutrients per 30 gram serving, including protein (6 g), fiber (4 g), good fats and important vitamins and minerals such as vitamin E (7.7 mg), magnesium (81 mg) and potassium (220 mg) – make them a smart and energizing snack, as part of a healthy eating plan, for those suffering from prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. Almonds also help maintain healthy eating habits thanks to their satiating power. A set of indications, therefore, which leads back to the central theme of World Diabetes Day 2023: Know your risk, know your answer”.

On gut health, a recent study from King’s College London found that when healthy adults ate whole or ground almonds for 4 weeks, fiber intake and bowel regularity increased without digestive problems. The concentration of butyrate, a fatty acid associated with health benefits, also increased compared to the control group who did not eat almonds. These findings are consistent with previous studies aimed at understanding the beneficial effects of almonds on gut health. Additionally, in one study, researchers found that adding a morning snack of almonds to college youth, who tend to skip breakfast, improved the diversity and composition of the gut microbiome, a condition associated with favorable health outcomes such as food tolerance. glucose and insulin sensitivity. According to the researchers, the result would be due to the fibre, monounsaturated fats and polyphenol content of almonds. Finally – concludes the note – a further study found that, overall, the consumption of almonds increases the relative abundance of specific beneficial bacteria in the intestine. The researchers suggest that the fiber and polyunsaturated fatty acids found in almonds may be partly responsible for modulating the composition of the gut microbiome.