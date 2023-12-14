For decades it has been known that people with diabetes they are at significantly increased risk of developing serious lung disease if they become infected with viruses such as influenza, as well as bacteria and fungi.

Research conducted at the Weizmann Institute of Science has revealed how, in diabetics, high blood sugar levels disrupt the function of key cell subsets in the lungs that regulate the immune response. It also identifies a potential strategy to reverse this susceptibility and save lives.

The results of the study were published in Nature.

Diabetes: here's what new research has revealed

When the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in early 2020, this mysterious phenomenon took on even more pressing importance: It became clear that people with diabetes are at significantly higher risk of contracting a serious, even fatal lung disease , after developing a severe form of the disease. the virus, but no one understood why. In fact, about 35% of people with COVID-19 who died during the pandemic had diabetes.

Prof. Eran Elinav's team in his laboratory in Weizmann, led by Drs. Samuel Nobs, Aleksandra Kolodziejczyk, and Suhaib K. Abdeen subjected several mouse models of type 1 and 2 diabetes to a variety of viral lung infections. Just as in diabetic humans, in all of these models diabetic mice developed a severe and fatal lung infection following exposure to lung pathogens such as influenza. The immune reaction, which in non-diabetics eliminates infection and promotes tissue healing, was severely impaired in diabetic mice, leading to uncontrolled infections, lung damage and ultimately death.

Next, to decode the basis of this increased risk, the team performed an assessment of gene expression at the single-cell level, in more than 150,000 individual lung cells from infected diabetic and non-diabetic mice. The researchers also performed a wide range of experiments involving immune and metabolic mechanisms, as well as an in-depth evaluation of immune cell gene expression in infected diabetic mice.

In diabetic mice they identified a dysfunction of some lung dendritic cells, the immune cells that orchestrate a targeted immune response against pathogenic infections. “High blood sugar levels severely disrupt certain subsets of dendritic cells in the lung, preventing these gatekeepers from sending the molecular messages that activate the critically important immune response,” says Nobs, a postdoctoral researcher who was the first author of the study. “As a result, the infection rages, uncontrolled.”

Importantly, scientists discovered how high sugar levels in diabetic mice disrupt the normal function of lung dendritic cells during infection. Impaired sugar metabolism in these cells led to the accumulation of metabolic byproducts that significantly disrupted the normal regulation of gene expression, leading to aberrant production of immune proteins.

“This could explain why the functioning of these cells is disturbed in diabetes and why the immune system is unable to generate an effective anti-infection defense,” says Kolodziejczyk, a postdoctoral researcher who co-led the study as first co-author.

The scientists then explored ways to prevent the harmful effects of high sugar levels in lung dendritic cells, as a means of reducing the risk of infection in diabetic animals. Indeed, tight control of blood sugar levels by insulin supplementation prompted dendritic cells to regain the ability to generate a protective immune response that could prevent the cascade of events that lead to a serious and dangerous viral lung infection. For the life.

Alternatively, administration of small molecules that reverse sugar-induced regulatory impairment corrected dendritic cell dysfunction and allowed them to generate a protective immune response despite the presence of high sugar levels.

“Correcting blood sugar levels or using drugs to reverse the deterioration of gene regulation induced by high sugar has allowed our team to restore dendritic cell function to normal,” says Abdeen, an intern senior who co-supervised the study. “This was very exciting because it means it may be possible to block diabetes-induced susceptibility to viral lung infections and their devastating consequences.”

With more than 500 million people worldwide affected by diabetes and the incidence of diabetes expected to increase in the coming decades, the new research has significant and promising clinical implications.

“Our findings provide, for the first time, an explanation of why diabetics are more susceptible to respiratory infections,” says Elinav. “Controlling sugar levels may help reduce this pronounced risk associated with diabetes.

“In diabetic patients whose sugar levels are not easily normalized, small molecule drugs can correct genetic alterations caused by high sugar levels, potentially alleviating or even preventing serious lung infections. Local administration of such treatments by inhalation can minimize adverse effects while improving efficacy, and merits future human clinical trials.”