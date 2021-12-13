Diabetes is increasing at an alarming rate. One in 10 adults worldwide, 537 million people, now living with the disease. This is more than the 463 million adults who lived with the condition in 2019. It represents a significant global challenge to the health and well-being of individuals, families and society. Diabetes now ranks among the top 10 causes of global mortality, responsible for an estimated 6.7 million deaths in 2021.

Africa accounts for 6% of these deaths. One in 22 adults (24 million) in Africa live with diabetes. The continent’s highest prevalence rate (11.3%) is in South Africa, where one in nine adults has diabetes – 4.2 million people. Yet nearly half are undiagnosed.

South Africa is expected to record 96,000 diabetes-related deaths this year and an estimated US $ 7.2 billion increase in diabetes-related healthcare spending. This is a huge hit for the country’s economy and equates to $ 1,700 per person.

These new data are revealed in the tenth edition of the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas , which collects information on the burden of diabetes from countries around the world. It is compiled by the Atlas Committee of the federation, of which I am a member

Diabetes: what does this strong growth of new cases depend on?

The Atlas predicts that 783 million adults will be living with diabetes by 2045. This is an estimated 46% increase, compared to the projected population growth of 20% over the same period.

With such a large projected increase in global prevalence, it is clear that diabetes is spiraling out of control. It can no longer be ignored.

This year marks 100 years since the discovery of insulin. Insulin is a hormone that lowers the blood glucose level. There has never been a more appropriate time to reflect on the impact of diabetes and highlight the urgent need to improve access to care for the millions of people affected.

The urgency is even greater because COVID-19 has placed an additional burden on people living with diabetes, making them more susceptible to the worst complications. We have yet to see the impact of blockages, use of face masks and the potential risk of COVID-induced diabetes on the health of the population. There is widespread concern that the pandemic may have caused a further increase in the prevalence of diabetes and its complications over the next few years.

When diabetes is not detected or not addressed properly, people with diabetes are at increased risk for serious and life-threatening complications, such as heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, and lower limb amputation. These complications result in significantly reduced quality of life and higher healthcare costs.

Diabetes does not discriminate: it is a disease that can affect anyone regardless of socioeconomic status or national borders. Globally, 88% of adults living with undiagnosed diabetes are in low- and middle-income countries. But even in high-income countries, nearly a third of people with diabetes (29%) have gone undiagnosed.

Low clinical diagnosis rates are often the result of insufficient access to health care and a lower capacity of existing health systems.

And even 100 years after the discovery of insulin, one in two people with diabetes who need insulin cannot access or afford it. If not treated with insulin, type 1 diabetes is fatal.

Other key components of diabetes care, such as oral medications, self-control equipment and supplies, education and psychological support, and access to healthy food and a place to exercise, are not available to many people living with or at risk for. diabetes worldwide.

Fortunately, much can be done to reduce the impact of diabetes. Evidence suggests that type 2 diabetes can often be prevented. And early diagnosis and access to adequate care for all types of diabetes can avoid or delay complications in people living with the condition.

It is essential to ensure affordable access to the key components of diabetes care for all who need them, to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment, and to improve efforts to prevent type 2 diabetes.

The centennial of insulin has drawn more attention to the cause of diabetes. Earlier this year, the World Health Organization launched the Global Diabetes Compact and UN member states have adopted a resolution calling for urgent coordinated global action to tackle diabetes.

These are important steps in addressing the continuing and rapid increase in diabetes prevalence, particularly in countries that do not have a national diabetes plan or coverage for essential health services. But more action is needed. We can no longer wait for diabetes medicine, technology, support and care to be made available to all who need it.