The rapid test for the diagnosis of diabetes and pre-diabetes arrives, developed with the fundamental contribution of Italian research. They have already called it the 'mini-glucose load curve' and it allows the disease, and the first signs, to be identified at least a couple of years earlier than current tests (traditional two-hour glucose load curve, or Ogtt ). For this reason, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the world federation that includes all international diabetology societies and associations of people with diabetes, has decided to propose it – with a Position Statement that has reviewed the scientific literature on the subject – as new diagnostic criterion for pre-diabetes and diabetes, based on glycemia at the first hour of the glucose load curve. An innovation to which Italian research has made a notable contribution, in particular with the Internal Medicine group of the 'Magna Graecia' University of Catanzaro and the Sant'Andrea-Sapienza University Hospital of Rome.

“The new diagnostic criteria – comments Giorgio Sesti, professor of Internal Medicine at the Sapienza University of Rome and president of the Simi Society of Internal Medicine – allow for the early identification of people at increased risk of diabetes or already diabetics, who escape this diagnosis with current diagnostic criteria. This means that it will be possible to formulate the diagnosis of diabetes and prediabetes through a glucose load 'mini-curve' of just one hour (instead of the current two hours). But above all, it will allow us to intercept a series of subjects that the current criteria do not allow us to identify either as pre-diabetics or as diabetics. The 'mini-curve' represents a more practical and sensitive method to 'capture' a greater number of people at risk of developing frank diabetes and to recognize more subjects with already established diabetes early.”

An earlier diagnosis, explains Sesti, “allows a series of preventive measures regarding lifestyle or pharmacology to be implemented more promptly, which help to prevent the progression towards frank diabetes and to contain the damage of diabetes. In fact, often the Vascular complications are already present at the time of diagnosis of diabetes.” It is in fact possible to prevent the progression from pre-diabetes to diabetes by implementing a drastic change in lifestyle: balanced diet and weight loss if necessary, physical activity, combating a sedentary lifestyle, taking care of sleep hygiene, stopping smoking cigarette and in some cases resorting to drug therapy.

The IDF arrived at the consensus document on the new diagnostic criteria after examining the results of numerous international studies on the significance of glycaemia in the first hour of the load curve, to which Italian research has made a notable contribution. In particular, the Internal Medicine group of the 'Magna Graecia' University of Catanzaro and the Sant'Andrea-Sapienza University Hospital of Rome has published over 40 articles on the subject

“Glycemia in the first hour of the load curve – recalls Sesti – has already been used for some time for the diagnosis of gestational diabetes, therefore it represents an important pathophysiological element, which has so far been neglected. In fact, early hyperglycemia is already a marker of diabetes or increased risk of disease. Therefore – concludes the president of Simi – if it is true that the new diagnostic criteria of the IDF represent a 'novelty' in the diagnosis of diabetes, the importance of glycaemia in the first hour of the OGTT has already been consolidated for some time, from a pathophysiological point of view”.