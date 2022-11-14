According to the latest data, in 2021 they are 537 million adults worldwide with diabetesequal to 1 in 10. With numbers constantly increasing, forecasts speak of over 20% more by 2030 and + 45% by 2045. Only in Europe there are 61 million diabetic adults and 36% of undiagnosed cases. These are the data of the International Diabetes Federation (Idf) released on the occasion of the World Diabetes Day 2022, celebrated every year on November 14, which calls for greater education of patients and professionals in order to reduce the onset of the disease and improve early diagnosis. Consulcesi, the Italian leader in continuing education in medicine for medical-health personnel, strengthens its commitment in the fight against diabetes by expanding its training offer with 13 ECM courses on the subject.

L’Consulcesi’s training offer ranges from the in-depth study of the role of lifestyles and nutrition in the course ‘La dolce vita. Virtuous behaviors in diabetes mellitus’, updating on emerging therapies, passing through the potential of digital innovation in patient management in the course ‘Telemedicine in diabetes and obesity: creating public value beyond the Covid-19 crisis’ up to ‘analysis of comorbidities associated with hypoglycemia such as heart disease, heart failure and erectile dysfunction in depth in’ male sexuality in type 2 diabetes mellitus’. The courses, entrusted to endocrinologist experts and metabolism specialists, thus range between the various types of diabetes as well as patients, not failing to update professionals on the management of the disease during pregnancy and on the correlation between hypoglycemia and liver alterations.

Among the latest Consulcesi news there is also the course ‘Virtual patient: a complex case of diabetes’ which allows the health worker to simulate a medical consultation, test their knowledge, ask specific questions, prescribe tests, define a diagnosis and propose appropriate treatments, for an update that is as innovative and stimulating as it is effective. Faced with the rapidity of scientific research in relation to the treatments of diabetes mellitus and the management of complications, the continuous updating of white coats is of vital importance. In addition to this, as the IDF also reiterates, the fight against pathology must also be strengthened through prevention and therefore the health education of patients who will only then be able to adequately self-manage their disease. All courses are available until December 31, 2022deadline for obtaining the compulsory Ecm credits envisaged for the three-year period 2020-2022 for all health professionals.