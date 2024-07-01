“Diabetes is a complex pathology for which we now have a whole series of technologies that can give us a hand: that of sensors for detecting blood sugar, which the Lazio Region has intended to guarantee to a larger number of people, is a of these because it helps the patient to understand how blood sugar varies over time, also in relation to what he eats, therefore what are the eating habits he must keep, in addition to being able to avoid inadvertent hypoglycemia”. Marzia Mensurati, director of the Drugs and Devices Area of ​​the Lazio Region, said this to Adnkronos Salute, on the occasion of the presentation – today in Rome – of the prescriptive lines of devices for glycemic monitoring adopted by the Lazio Region, among the first Regions in Italy to reimburse devices that replace finger pricks for people with diabetes.

“It is appropriate to underline the availability of new drugs that are incretins and gliflozins that really mark a turning point in the treatment of diabetes – explains Mensurati – because they have cardio and nephroprotective effects. We have a lot of technological availability, but we would also like to underline the importance of the correct adherence to the therapy by the patient, because nothing cures a patient if not the right drug taken at the right time and the use of technologies in a correct and functional way for the correct management of their clinical treatment”. The Lazio Region “is certainly strongly committed to making them available in the best possible way. We also hope for a strong involvement of patients in a path in a conscious way, because this can make the difference in creating health outcomes”, he concludes.