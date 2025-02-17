The agonists of the peptide receptor similar to glucagon 1 (LPG-1ra) are medications that patients with patients with Type 2 diabetes and congestive heart failure. Acute renal injury reports have emerged (Lra) associated with LPG-1ra, but the risk of LRA associated with LPG-1ra between Patients who take cancer medications are not clear.

Surprisinglynew research suggests that taking LPG-1ra is not associated with a higher risk of LRA in patients receiving cancer therapies. The findings are presented in Lto the Renal Week of ASN 2024 from October 23 to 27 by De Ochsner Health experts in the United States.

For the study, the researchers analyzed the medical records of patients who were treated with cancer medications, Including directed cytotoxic immunotherapiesfor a period of one year. Between 14,783 patients, 9% were treated with a LPG-1ra while taking cancer medications. The anger occurred in 7.2% of those exposed to the LPG-1ra compared to 6.4% of those who were not exposed to LPG-1ra.

“Given the cardiovascular and antidiabetic benefits of LPG-IEWe suggest that these agents can continue to be managed safely during cancer therapy, “the corresponding author contributes Swetha Rani Kandurifrom Ochsner Health (USA). “We invite prospective studies to deepen the effects of LPG1-RA on cancer patients.”