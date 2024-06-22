Research shows that using Mounjaro and Zepbound reduced the amount of respiratory interruptions at night

Study published in the scientific academic journal The New England Journal of Medicine on Friday (June 21, 2024) showed that the medicines Mounjaro and Zepbound, from the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, can help in the treatment of sleep apnea in people with obesity. Here’s the complete (PDF – 492 kB, in English).

According to the study, the use of the substance tirzepatide, the active ingredient in the medications, significantly reduced the number of respiratory interruptions during sleep, a phenomenon that characterizes the disease, in addition to resulting in weight loss and improved blood pressure.

469 patients participated in the research. Some of them received maximum doses (10 mg or 15 mg) of tirzepatide for 52 weeks. Another part received a placebo. The results showed that patients treated with the drug had, on average, around 30 fewer events for every hour of sleep.

Eli Lilly stated in a statement which will send the results to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) – the US health agency – and to regulatory bodies in other countries to request the inclusion of tirzepatide in the treatment of sleep apnea.

In Brazil, Mounjaro is approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) only for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. In other countries, it can also be used to treat obesity. Despite having already been approved by the agency, it is not yet for sale in the country. It would need to be imported.

The medicine is administered using an injectable pen and can cost up to R$3,700. The Zepbound drug does not yet have approval from the agency.

