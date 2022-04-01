One of the diabetes medications 2 most prescribed in the world, the metforminhas been linked to severe birth defects in babies if taken before conception, at least as suggested by a new study published this week in Annals of Internal MedicineFurthermore, the even more surprising part is that the result was found not in the female parents, but in the male.

For a long time, the general idea was that when it came to raising babies there was really only one part that had to make any lifestyle sacrifices, if your body was what the fetus had, you were the one who. he had to give up alcohol, coffee, cigarettes, practically all your vices, while if your body was free from the fetus, then you didn’t have to think about anything.

Recently, however, that idea has been questioned. They emerged Education which prove that the use of cannabis can affect the expression of some genes in spermatozoafor example, leading researchers to recommend abstinence from the drug for nearly 11 weeks before getting a person pregnant.

This new study suggests that even medications of the doctor-prescribed variety may not be as safe as we thought for your future offspring, and looking at data from over one million births in Denmark between 1997 and 2016the researchers compared the incidence of major birth defects based on paternal exposure to various diabetes medications 2.

The diabetes drug study 2 and the correlation with the dangers in offspring

The study included any child whose prospective paternal parent had received a prescription in the three months prior to conception for any of the 2 diabetes medications studied: metformin, insulin, and sulphonylurea, and whether both parents were taking diabetes medications 2 , children were excluded.

Of the 1,116,779 children included in the study, the 3.3 percent had one or more severe birth defectsin cases with paternal exposure to metformin, however, that number was again more than half, at 5.2%, and there was a particular increase in genital defects, but only for boys.

Beyond that, these increased odds of birth defects were not seen in babies exposed to the other drugs, and their unexposed siblings were unaffected. The inclusion of insulin prescriptions meant the researchers were also able to dismiss the diabetes diagnosis itself as a confounding variable, CNN reports.

“If patients wish to switch to an alternative [alla metformina]they should contact their doctor “

told Reuters on study co-author Maarten Wensinkhowever the diet and exercise remain the best interventions compared to diabetes medications 2, hence the study

“It could be one more reason to give greater priority to paternal health”

he added.

As with all studies of this nature, it is important to be aware of the limitations involved. The researchers included children of parents who filled out a prescription – that’s all. They had no information as to whether those prescriptions were being taken correctly or how well their diabetes was being controlled.

The team also noted that the parents taking metformin were older and of lower socioeconomic status than the typical study participant, both of whom could have played a role in the outcome.

However, there is a potential explanation for the increased risk of birth defects. In an editorial accompanying the paper, reproductive and perinatal epidemiologist Germain Buck Louis, who was not involved in the research, noted that metformin works by altering testosterone levels in those who take it.

This “may be an underlying mechanism that raises concern about the antiandrogenic activity of oral diabetes pharmacological agents, including metformin,” wrote Louis. “Clinical guidance is needed to help couples planning pregnancy evaluate the risks and benefits of paternal use of metformin versus other drugs.”

But Channa Jayasena, director of andrology at Imperial College London, who was not involved in the work, warned against reading too much in the study. The results are “astonishing but inconclusive,” she told Reuters.

“Men with diabetes shouldn’t be dissuaded from taking metformin,” he said, “but it’s worth looking into more closely.”

