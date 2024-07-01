The Lazio Region adopts new prescriptive lines for glycemic monitoring, becoming one of the first regions in Italy to reimburse devices that replace finger pricks for people with diabetes. This important development in the regional healthcare offer is the result of the collaboration between the Italian Society of Diabetology (SID), the Association of Diabetes Doctors (AMD) and Federdiabete Lazio. The new legislation provides for reimbursement of glucose self-monitoring devices for people with type 2 diabetes treated with insulin and for patients at high cardiovascular risk. “Diabetes is a complex pathology” explained Marzia Mensurati, Director of the drugs and devices area, Lazio Region, “but lately we have a whole series of technologies that can help us and the Region is strongly committed to making them available in the best possible way. ways.”