“The relationship between sweeteners and diabetes has been the subject of numerous studies, reviews and meta-analyses,” declares Dr. Luca Piretta, gastroenterologist, nutritionist and professor of food allergies and intolerances at the Campus Bio Medico University of Rome. “First of all, it is clear that low-calorie sweeteners do not negatively influence blood glucose and insulin levels, which makes them suitable for people with diabetes.
#Diabetes #Italian #Food #Union #Sweeteners #Group #promotes #culture #sweeteners #expert