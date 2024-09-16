Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/16/2024 – 18:22

In a statement released on Monday, the 16th, health entities emphasize that type 2 diabetes is not a disease caused by worms, as some professionals have argued on social media. According to the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM), the Brazilian Diabetes Society (SBD), the Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (Abeso) and the Federal Nutrition Council, the relationship between parasites and the disease “is complete nonsense, without any scientific basis.”

The issue came to the fore after two scientists published a video to refute a nutritionist who made the false claim. On his page, he also stated that “deworming eliminates any and all possibilities of disease.” Even though they were transmitting the correct information, biologist Ana Bonassa and pharmacist Laura Marise, from the profile Nunca Vi um Cientista, were ordered by the São Paulo courts to delete the content and pay R$1,000 in moral damages to the professional.

In the note, the scientific societies and the CFN inform that diabetes is “a clinical, chronic and incurable condition, which can be accompanied by impactful complications, such as blindness, kidney failure, lower limb amputations, cardiovascular diseases, among others, leading to early mortality especially in those people with inadequate control of the disease”. It is estimated that, in Brazil, 20 million people live with the disease.

Experts emphasize that these individuals need to be fully engaged in appropriate treatment, which usually involves the use of medications, changes in lifestyle habits and, in some cases, the application of insulin.

According to health organizations, false information about how to combat the disease (such as the suggestion that antiparasitic treatments are the solution) exposes patients to the possibility of abandoning truly effective therapies. In this way, people are exposed to the numerous risks associated with the disease, including death.

“The Societies and the Council that sign this position reinforce the need to seek serious professionals committed to science for the adequate treatment of people with diabetes, avoiding opportunistic and mistaken practices, often aimed exclusively at profit to the detriment of the health of these individuals”, concludes the statement.