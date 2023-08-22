Of Elena Meli

A low-carb diet is more effective than cutting fat in people with diabetes (but only for the first three months). Beware of possible risks

Who has diabetes and wants to lose weight must reduce the intake of carbohydrates, not the fats: this was demonstrated by research by the Danish University of Odense, for which a group of people with diabetes followed a diet for six months low carbwhile just as many have cut out the fat. At the end of the surgery, the former had lost an average of about four kilos more than the latter, and even there blood sugar was improved.

How many carbohydrates According to the Recommended Intake Levels, 45-60 percent of total daily calories should come from simple or complex carbohydrates; the recommended amount of sugars, on the other hand, must be less than 10 percent of total energy. In low-carb diets, the total amount of carbohydrates even drops to 20 percent of calories and the slimming effect is guaranteed, as confirmed by the Danish study: the body loses water

, given that carbohydrates contain it and that the metabolic process to mobilize and use the glucose stored in the liver requires an abundance of it, as a result we dry up and immediately notice it on the scale. In a day or two stocks run out, plus with few carbohydrates there is little insulin in circulation and thus the signal to use the fat reserves as a source of energy starts: it makes us lose weight, even if more slowly than the first weight loss from dehydration, rapid but easy to recover. The liver fat stores are mobilized, with a positive effect for sufferers of steatosis, or fatty liver. By reducing carbohydrate calories, weight loss seems to be more consistent than diets in which only fats are reduced; in the long run for the differences narrow and even the Danish researchers admit that three months after the operation they are no longer noticeable.

The risks On the other hand, to exaggerate downwards with carbohydrates can be dangerous: the glucose the main and preferred form of energy for all organs and in excessive deficiency, therefore, all suffer in various ways. The brain in particular is affected and you have difficulty concentrating, mood swings, headache

to, tiredness; the heart can be tired as well as the kidneys; ketosis (i.e. the excess of ketones in the circulation) due to the use of fats as an energy source causes muscle cramps, nausea, dehydration, electrolyte imbalance. Muscles underperform and if the carbohydrate deficit lasts too long, yes they use protein for energy, thus losing lean muscle mass and reducing the basal metabolic rate. This leads to a possible rebound effect at the end of the diet: the return to a normal diet and a higher caloric intake often results in weight gain and greater fat storage, because there is less lean mass to take advantage of the extra energy you are providing. Therefore, in order for a diet to be effective in the long term, the carbohydrate intake should be balanced, giving preference to complex carbohydrates which are absorbed slowly and therefore involve fewer blood sugar peaks, an important advantage also for those suffering from diabetes.