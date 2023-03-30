Diabetes mellitus, “is a disease increasingly correlated to the social, cultural and environmental context and is increasingly assuming the contours of a real health emergency: in Italy alone there are an estimated over 5 million people with diabetes, including 3, 5 million diagnosed and about one and a half million undiagnosed, with a 60% growth in the last twenty years.Among the many causes of this considerable increase, we must also include excessive urbanization, which leads to a more sedentary lifestyle. In 2025, 65% of people with diabetes will live in urban areas, 75% in 2040. It is no coincidence that the International Diabetes Federation and the WHO identify the city as the hot frontier for contrasting the growth of diabetes”. The point was taken by Sid, the Italian Society of Diabetology, which is launching four days of work for the next national Symposium scheduled for 21 May at the Palacongressi in Riccione.

“Air pollution also plays an important role: the association with type 2 diabetes is present in the scientific literature, which estimates the cases in which prolonged exposure to smog, mediated by adiposity and low-grade inflammation could play a role in the pathogenesis of diabetes mellitus – continues Sid -Insufficient awareness of behavioral risk factors, psychosocial stress, inadequate access to health care and health education: if on the one hand the lower economic resources tend to hinder the transition to healthier and often more expensive lifestyles, on the other hand the scientific literature reports a risk of diabetes in less educated people on average higher than 60%. older in all age groups.

“Diabetes mellitus – says the Sid president, Angelo Avogaro -, one of the most frequent non-communicable chronic diseases, emerges not only as a consequence of inappropriate lifestyles but as a consequence of degraded socio-economic contexts. It is also important to remember that diabetes is not only strictly connected to obesity but also to various forms of neoplasms: all this information will be discussed by authoritative experts in the sector.For these reasons, the patient with diabetes must find a central role in the healthcare organization dedicated to chronic diseases, another topic which will be addressed during the opening session by experts not only in the field of medicine but also in health policy”.

“Alongside the most prevalent form of diabetes mellitus, i.e. type 2 diabetes with onset above all in adulthood – observes the president-elect Sid, Raffaella Buzzetti – we will be dealing with type 1 diabetes, a pathology that recognizes an onset in children and the adolescent but also in adulthood.The most recent studies in this regard in terms of therapy will be exhibited, both relating to the newest insulin molecules and to the very recent therapies just approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the American regulatory body. currently under discussion at the EMA, they concern the approval of a new drug potentially prescribable in the family members of people with type 1 diabetes and who are themselves at risk of developing this pathology”.