The FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor is available in Italy for people with diabetes, starting from 2 years of age. The system, which lasts 15 days – Abbott announces in a note – allows, with a glance at the smartphone, without pricking the finger or scanning the sensor, to check the glucose levels updated minute by minute and automatically sent to the cell phone.

“Ten years ago, the arrival of the FreeStyle Libre system in Italy – says Luigi Russo, General Manager Abbott Diabetes Care Italy – was one of the most important technological advances in diabetes management. This blood glucose measurement system from Abbott, a world leader, allows people with diabetes to make more informed decisions about their health. The FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor represents a further step forward and can further simplify diabetes management by providing real-time information on glucose values ​​for a duration of 15 days”. The system also has optional alarms.

In Italy there are approximately 4 million people with diabetes and continuous glucose monitoring with this new system can improve the daily management of the disease. With the readings automatically transmitted to the FreeStyle LibreLink App, you can in fact see your glucose level with a quick glance at your phone, without scanning the sensor, and make more informed decisions about how nutrition, therapies and physical activity affect your blood glucose levels and, consequently, adopt more quickly appropriate behaviors to improve your daily blood glucose profile, according to your doctor’s advice.

The sensor – explains the note – automatically sends real-time glucose readings updated minute by minute via Bluetooth to compatible smartphones. It is also possible to set optional alarms and notifications for when you exceed set glucose levels.

The system – which has a clinical accuracy level (Mard) of 8.2% – is applied to the back of the arm and lasts up to 15 days. After an initial scan of the sensor with a compatible smartphone – on which the FreeStyle LibreLink App is installed – it is possible to receive and view in real time updated glucose data, glucose history and trend arrows on the progress of glucose levels, without pricking the finger. Family members and caregivers can also automatically receive glucose readings and set optional alarms via the App, contributing to a more peaceful management of the disease.

The FreeStyle Libre portfolio, the world’s leading sensor-based glucose monitoring technology, is already changing the lives of approximately 6 million people with diabetes in more than 60 countries. Abbott announces that, while it is working with health authorities to make this generation of sensors increasingly accessible and reimbursed for people with diabetes in Italy, at this stage the device can be purchased online at the dedicated website freestyle.abbott.