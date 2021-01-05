Diabetes patients need healthy management of blood sugar level. Healthy diet and lifestyle play an important role in blood sugar level control. It is more likely to indulge in hot drinks and delicious food during the winter season. There is a risk of fluctuations in blood sugar level due to overeating of non-healthy foods. Also, in winter you like to stay inside the bed and away from physical activities.

All these factors make the management of diabetes more difficult during cold temperatures. Precaution in time can help you overcome complications and maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Follow the easy precaution in this winter season and effectively control diabetes. It would be useful to know a few tips for ease.

Do not skip exercise

Physical exercise plays an important role in healthy control of blood sugar levels. You do not need to spend too much time on exercise. Vigorous exercise can cause sudden drop in blood sugar. To avoid this, you can start slow and visit the doctor regularly for healthy blood sugar.

Manage stress

Work at home, lack of physical activity, fear of infection and staying inside can contribute to stress. Higher levels of stress also increase blood sugar levels. Therefore, to control diabetes effectively, adopt stress management strategies.

Check regular blood sugar level

If you are a diabetic patient, then you should keep getting your blood sugar level checked regularly. This will help you in preventing major fluctuations and will be able to control in time. If any major changes are seen in the blood sugar level, then visit a doctor and seek help.

Stay warm and keep your feet healthy

Keep yourself warm by using more layers of clothing, hot food such as soup. Also, take care of your feet because diabetes increases the risk of foot complication. So keep it clean and moist. Many health problems are associated with uncontrollable blood sugar level. It can affect your organs in the same way. Continuous management of chronic conditions can help diabetes patients stay healthy.

