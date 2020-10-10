Health Tips: The risk of corona virus infection is more for those people who are already suffering from some serious disease like diabetes, heart diseases and stroke etc. At such times, diabetics need to take special care of themselves. Diabetes patients need to be vigilant every day to check their blood sugar level as it can help them in combination of drugs and insulin, even when they may be suffering from corona or any other infection. . According to a research, only 28% of diabetes patients are those who are monitoring their blood sugar regularly at the time of lockdown, so let us tell you in detail about this research today.

People do not know how blood sugar is measured

Experts believe that this is because most people do not have a blood sugar measuring machine or their strip. With this, most people do not even measure blood sugar by themselves.

People not testing in lockdown

According to experts, the blood sugar level of most people is not improving in lockdown, while 80% of them are exercising regularly and control their diet. Most of these patients are people who do very few tests or do not do any tests at all. Also surprising is that all these people are dependent on insulin and pills in the long run and suffer from hypoglycaemia. During this time of lockdown, if there is any change in blood sugar, blood sugar should be checked again and again.

Most people dependent on drugs

This research was done to know how well patients are maintaining or not maintaining their blood sugar level. Experts believed that most people would be doing the test because glucometer is not very expensive and it is also very easy to use and all patients are advised to use it. But the research result was very different. Of the 100 patients involved in the research, 92% had type 2 diabetes, of which 49% relied on drugs and 43% relied on both glycemic control drugs and insulin. Only 8% of these patients were dependent on insulin. Experts believe that most people were able to eat a good diet and eat homemade food even before lockdown.

Who are more at risk of corona

According to a health organization, it is very important to keep the blood sugar level checked regularly, as the chances of getting seriously ill with coronas increases if you are older or have a prior illness, such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma. Huh.

Who should do blood sugar test

According to experts, it is important to check blood sugar regularly because the increase in blood sugar level occurs when a patient suffering from diabetes succumbed to a viral infection due to release of stress hormone. Those who are on insulin therapy should check the sugar level at least twice a day, in addition to those who depend on the drug, who have good control of the sugar level, check the sugar twice a week. needed.

