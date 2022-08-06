The Diabetes Friends Association, affiliated to the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, has warned of nine dangerous complications for diabetics, calling for careful follow-up and control of blood sugar levels, within normal limits, and following the doctor’s instructions.

She said that periodically measuring the level of sugar in the blood is the only way to be sure of diabetes.

In a recent booklet issued by the association, the association’s vice president, Dr. Elham Al Amiri, confirmed that the most prominent complications that may affect diabetic patients are complications of the skin, joints, gums and teeth, in addition to complications that affect the eyes, such as retinopathy, cataracts, glaucoma and blindness.

She said that patients with type 1 diabetes are vulnerable to immune diseases such as “celiac disease” (wheat allergy), thyroid and adrenal gland diseases, psoriasis and alopecia.

She indicated that the complications of diabetes include heart attacks, as the patient may develop vascular disease and arteriosclerosis leading to heart and cerebral clots, impotence and kidney disease, such as morbidity and kidney failure, as well as other complications, including diabetic neuropathy, blood lipid imbalance, and foot problems. (such as ulcers and gangrene that require amputation).

The Diabetes Friends Association has identified 12 ways to prevent diabetes and its chronic complications, which are: maintaining a healthy weight and getting rid of excess weight, exercising (30-60 minutes a day), eating a healthy and varied diet, drinking plenty of water, and dealing and adapting to psychological stress. , and abstain from smoking.

Among the means of prevention are also the perseverance in the use of medicines, changing the sites of therapeutic injections, follow-up and continuous measurement of the level of sugar in the blood and discussing the results with the treating team, in addition to checking blood pressure and lipids and controlling them with drugs if necessary.

She called for the use of brushing and flossing to clean the teeth daily, regularly visiting the dental clinic, examining and caring for the feet, and conducting regular periodic examinations.

The Friends of Diabetes Association revealed 10 main symptoms of diabetes, through which a person can know that he has the disease, stressing that there are factors that make a person more susceptible to type 2 diabetes.

She stated that those factors are: age (over the age of 45), overweight (body mass index over 25), smoking, lack of regular exercise, belonging to a family with members with diabetes, women who had previously had gestational diabetes, and women who suffer from diabetes. Polycystic ovary disease.

She explained that those at risk of developing the disease also suffer from high blood pressure and high blood fats.

The association referred to 10 symptoms of diabetes through which a person can know he has it, which are: constant hunger, excessive thirst, urinating frequently and in large quantities, chronic fatigue, dryness and itching of the skin, weight loss, slow healing of wounds and ulcers, as well as frequent infections. Such as inflammation of the bladder, vagina and gums, disturbance of vision, and finally nausea.

The “Friends of Diabetes” Association warned that the symptoms of type 2 diabetes often develop slowly, and some people with it may not complain of any symptoms before the complications of the disease occur, and therefore measuring the level of sugar in the blood periodically is the only way to confirm diabetes. .