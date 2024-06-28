Diabetes Drugs Used as Slimming Aids, EMA’s Warning: “It Must Stop”

In the last two years there has been a lot of talk about drugs against diabetes which are used as slimming. There are in fact many cases of VIPs like Elon Musk who have lost weight use medicines such as Semaglutide. Emer Cookeexecutive director of theEuropean Medicines Agency (Ema) in this regard complains about the scarcity of drugs such as Ozempic, Saxenda, Trulicity And Victoza and “we may ignore that there is also an increase in off-label use by people who do not suffer from diabetes or obesity and who see Glp-1 agonists as a possible miracle drug for weight loss.”

Off-label use, Cooke stresses, “has to stop.” “As a medicines regulator,” he continues, “we have a role to play in managing shortages and that is why we have provided recommendations at a European level for all stakeholders to ensure that we conserve these medicines for those who need them most.”

“The persistently high demand” for diabetes drugs used as slimming aids, added theEmma“has also attracted criminal activity, increasing the risk of counterfeit products entering the market with serious consequences for public health.” “TheEma and the network of EU regulatory bodies – we read in a note – are closely monitoring the situation and taking various actions from 2022″.