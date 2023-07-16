The reduced consumption of whole grains and yogurt combined with the excessive consumption of rice, red meat, potatoes, sugary drinks are linked to an increased risk of diabetes

My mother and her siblings have type 2 diabetes mellitus and so I’m afraid it might come to me too. I would do everything possible to avoid it and I have read that the most important thing to do is eat unrefined flours. It’s really like this?

He answers Lucia Briatore Diabetologist Asl 2 Savonese, Pietra ligure, Association of Diabetologists (Amd) (GO TO THE FORUM).

Nutrition is certainly a factor influencing them blood sugar changes and the risk of developing the type 2 diabetes mellitus. This chronic disease can be prevented with a healthy lifestyle, but despite this it has long been known that people with diabetes continue to increase worldwide. For this reason, the scientific community is trying to understand which are the factors on which to act more to counter the diabetes pandemic. See also The elixir of life? Internal medicine doctors: eat less, don't dine late

Foods associated with increased cases of diabetes In a recent study published in Nature Medicine it was calculated that around 70% of new cases of diabetes in the world are caused by a non-optimal diet. The researchers of this study measured in detail which were the unhealthy eating habits that most frequently led to diabetes: in 26% of cases it was the reduced consumption of whole grainsin 24% a excessive consumption of rice and refined wheat flour and in 20% a excessive consumption of processed meats and sausages. Other factors identified: excessive consumption of red meat, potatoes, sugary drinks and low consumption of yoghurt. These incorrect eating habits lead to type 2 diabetes mellitus either through a direct effect on blood sugar levels or through an effect mediated by the increase in body weight. In fact, obesity is an increasingly frequent cause of diabetes in the world.

Healthy foods So what to do? From a global point of view, research such as this can help direct political choices so that i “healthier” foods become accessible in terms of diffusion and economic cost to the majority of the population. As far as the individual is concerned, knowing which eating habits have a greater influence on the risk of developing diabetes can help to make informed choices, guided by science and not by beliefs or other interests. No food is absolutely off limits, but to prevent diabetes, those containing refined flours, processed or red meats and added sugars must be limited to a minimum. Unfortunately, many pre-cooked or pre-packaged industrial foods, which are increasingly on our tables, have these characteristics. Returning to your question, the best cuisine we can choose to prevent diabetes and for our health in general consists of fresh foods, simply prepared by composing whole grains, white meats, legumes, seasonal vegetables and fruit. See also Covid today Italy, 47,039 infections and 152 deaths: May 4th bulletin