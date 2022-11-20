A new cure for diabetes. The discovery that can save millions of lives

Being very thirsty, urinating more than usual, losing weight for no reason, being tired all the time, lack of energy and constant hunger, vision problems, these are the first symptoms of the onset of diabetes. In 2015, 415 million people were affected worldwide. In the same year alone it caused the death of 5 million individuals, many after a process of suffering including limb amputations (amputations among diabetics represent about 60% of all hospitalizations for non-traumatic amputations recorded in Italy, explains the ISS). By 2040, 642 million people are expected to have diabetes worldwide. At many the disease occurs as children.

But in the US it was approved a drug that can cause a real earthquake in the sector after 100 years of treatments made with the same principle: it delays the onset of type 1 diabetes, it no longer acts on the symptoms like all other treatments but on the causes.

The drug is called Teplizumab and is a type of immunotherapy that works by addressing the root cause of diabetes. The drug signals the immune system not to attack the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. These are vital for controlling blood glucose levels. In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas no longer produces insulin, so people have to inject themselves with it to keep blood sugar levels steady. The drug seems to work well by slowing the onset of the disease.

Chris Askew Obe, Chief Executive Officer of Diabetes UK, one of the leading diabetes charities in the UK said: “Today’s historic approval of teplizumab in the US marks the start of a sea change in the way diabetes is treated. type 1 diabetes”.

A delayed onset of diabetes means people go more years without worrying about injections, low blood sugar, counting carbohydrates and the unforgiving consequences of living with type 1 diabetes. It also means that people spend more years with their natural blood sugars, over a wider time frame, keeping the body in a healthy condition, which could protect them from long-term complications. And it means that someone could get diagnosed later in life and better equipped to manage their condition, perhaps avoiding childhood diabetes altogether.

Teplizumab is under review in the UK, where it has not yet been approved. However, the US approval paves the way for the life-changing treatment to also be made available to people at high risk of type 1 diabetes in the UK.

Chris Askew Obe: “For 100 years people living with type 1 diabetes have relied on insulin to treat the condition and today’s decision means that for the first time the root cause of the condition, an attack on the immune system, can be addressed.” and potentially deferred type 1 diabetes for up to three years.”

Teplizumab also has the potential to slow long-term disease progression.

It was another charity, the JDRF, that funded the drug trial, and the prospectus of results is so exciting it change the view on long-term care.

Karen Addington, chief executive of JDRF UK, said: “We will be conducting further research into the future potential of teplizumab to completely prevent type 1, helping to eradicate this condition from everyone’s lives.”

