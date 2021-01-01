The winter season can be quite troublesome for patients with diabetes. Because winter, there are many such foods around us, which are very tasty. But your blood sugar levels are responsible for uncontrolled. We often consume these foods because we do not have the right information. However, it is not the case that all foods are harmful for you. But if you are suffering from diabetes then in winter you need to take special care of your food.

Diabetes is a serious problem that is spreading its wings around the world. According to a study published in The Lancet Journal, by 2030, about 98 million Indians will suffer from diabetes. These figures are quite serious. Also, when it comes to the winter season, we need to be more vigilant.

By the way, the winter season is very risky for patients with diabetes. But by making some changes in our food, we can reduce its risk. If we have to avoid some of our favorite dishes for this, then you need to cooperate in it. Because staying so for a long time can create a very serious situation for you.

Therefore, we are telling you about 5 such foods which are consumed heavily in winter, but can be slightly risky for diabetic patients. In such a situation, you need to avoid these foods. Let’s know what these 5 foods are.

1. Molasses

By the way, jaggery is available throughout the year. But during winter season people include it specially in their diet. People usually consume a lot of dishes made with gajak, jaggery chikki or jaggery. While jaggery is a form of natural sugar, it is still high on the range of glycemic index. Therefore, diabetes patients need to avoid it during winter.

2. Maize Bread

Bread made of corn or maize flour is found in most homes during the winter season. Maize bread and mustard greens are a favorite food in winter. However, maize bread also has health benefits such as it improves heart health.

The glycemic index of maize bread is medium. Therefore, taking it regularly or taking it in large amounts can be harmful for diabetes patients. Diabetic patients can eat maize bread, but in moderation.

3. Sweet Beverages

During the winter season, we consume a variety of hot beverages to keep our body warm. However, plain tea or coffee is healthy. But to keep yourself warm in winter, consuming drinks like sugar, tea, coffee or hot chocolate can increase your risk of diabetes.

4. Honey

Honey is often used as a home remedy in winter season to get relief from other health related problems like sore throat, cold and cough. However, diabetics should avoid its use as it is a natural sweetener, it contains too much sugar which can mess with their blood sugar.

5. fried food

As the winter season begins to increase, often fried and hot foods are consumed more. We all know that fried foods contain trans fat, which can cause inflammation in our body, not only that it can also be responsible for increasing insulin resistance in your body.

Also take care

However, it is extremely important to consult your doctor periodically in any season. Because they can guide you better according to your situation. Therefore, it is necessary for you to consult your doctor regarding changes in your diet during the winter season.