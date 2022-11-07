The international campaign #BlueBalloonChallengepromoted by Medtronic with the symbol a blue balloon suspended in the air to raise awareness of the condition of patients with type 1 diabetes and break down prejudices linked to this pathology, one month after its launch it has already collected the active participation of thousands of people who have decided to join the initiative by sharing dedicated content on their social channels.

There are two novelties in this second edition of the campaign which will be active until the end of November, explains a note from Medtronic. The first concerns the activation by the public: for each social content posted with the reference #BlueBalloonChallenge and with the tag @medtronicita on Instagram, @MedtronicDiabetes on LinkedIn or @Medtronicdiabete on Facebook, the company will make a donation of 5 euros to Life for a Child, a non-profit organization that provides life-saving insulin and basic medical devices to children with diabetes in developing countries, to help support the care of children with diabetes in countries such as Tanzania, Mexico and India. The other novelty is that on the weekend of November 19th and 20th the initiative will stop in Rome, Milan, Florence and Caserta. The symbol of the campaign, a blue balloon held in the air, in a continuous game of balance while carrying out the most common daily activities, represents the challenges that people with type 1 diabetes have to face every day and that the campaign has represented. in an emotional video available in the section of Medtronic site dedicated to insights into diabetes.

“We are happy to see that the #BlueBalloonChallenge has already garnered the interest and participation of so many people, aware that it is essential to continue to raise awareness of the challenges that people with type 1 diabetes face every day. and break down the prejudices on this pathology which is often ‘invisible’ and difficult to understand by those who do not experience it on their own skin – he declares Luigi Morgese, Sr. Business Director of Medtronic Diabete Italia – In line with the mission of our company, this initiative is part of the commitment that has always seen Medtronic alongside people with type 1 diabetes through the study and development of advanced technological solutions designed to ensure better management of therapy and greater freedom for millions of patients around the world “.

There are numerous instruments and digital channels that have been activated to spread and amplify the messages of the #BlueBalloonChallenge. In addition to the video – continues the note – an Instagram filter was created dedicated to the initiative, which allows users to recover while a blue balloon floats on the screen, thus participating in the challenge. An influencer marketing campaign was also activated involving well-known faces of the web, including the swimming champion Filippo Magnini and the pastry chef Damiano Carrara who decided to join the initiative for the second consecutive year to raise awareness of the complexities of his community. of the disease and the importance that adequate support can have so that people in this condition can live a full and free life.

Another novelty of this second edition of the #BlueBalloonChallenge is its offline version. On the weekend of November 19 and 20, the initiative will stop in Rome, Milan, Florence and Caserta where #BlueBalloonChallenge corners will be set up in large shopping centers such as CityLife (Milan), Euroma2 (Rome), I Gigli (Campi Bisenzio – Florence), Campania (Marcianise – Caserta). Influencer Arienne Makeup will meet the public at the CityLife corner on Saturday 19 November, from 3 to 5 pm, to take a photo together with the campaign symbol.

Type 1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not produce insulin or produces too little, causing excess glucose in the blood. Compared to type 2, it cannot be prevented and occurs at a young age. In Italy about 300 thousand people live with type 1 diabetes, equal to 0.5% of the population. It is a chronic condition that cannot be cured, but that can be controlled with insulin therapy, following a healthy diet and engaging in physical activity.