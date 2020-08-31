Method and quantity are right -If you want Giloy to protect you from infectious diseases and especially to protect your body from corona, then you need to take Giloy properly and in limited quantities. -You have to take care of your age to determine when and how much should be consumed. One thing is very clear that whatever form of Giloy is consumed, it will be done in the morning and on an empty stomach.

Method of regular intake of Giloy -If your body is fighting a virus infection or contagious fever like dengue, then you can take two tablets every morning in the morning. But give only one tablet to children above the age of 12 years and give half tablet to children below this age. It is better that you consult any Ayurvedic doctor before starting it regularly. Because looking at your health, he can tell the most accurate thing.

How do you take Giloy? If you want, you can drink Giloy juice or take Giloy tablet. Giloy tablets will be found comfortably at any Ayurvedic Medic store. Along with this, you will also get ready juice of Giloy at these medical stores. -If you have Giloy vine in your house or you have brought Giloy stem from the market, then cook it in a glass of water. Meanwhile, add a clove and a black pepper in it. You can also add ginger to it during the winter season. -When this water is half cooked, then turn off the gas and after filtering this water, consume it on an empty stomach in the morning. If you want to take Giloy’s tablet, then you can take one tablet of Giloy on an empty stomach every morning in the morning.

How to get diabetes patients? -Surgery patients should take special care while taking Giloy that if you are taking blood sugar reducing medicines, then taking Giloy every day can be harmful for you. – Whether you take Giloy as a juice or as a tablet. Because Giloy also acts to lower blood pressure. In such a situation, not only will your medicine reduce your BP, Giloy will also reduce your BP. This may cause your BP to be much lower than normal.

What should sugar patients do? – Blood sugar is a condition which becomes hypoglycaemia. To avoid this condition, you must consult your doctor or Ayurvedic doctor before consuming Giloy.

Giloy is a natural herb. Its use in Ayurveda has been advised since centuries. In today’s time, Giloy is beneficial for children, elders and elders. Because the role of Giloy in protecting against coronavirus is very important. Giloy’s influence and its role in the prevention of corona has also been accepted by the Ministry of AYUSH and the Food and Drug Administration of the US. Learn here why Giloy is beneficial in infectious fevers like corona, dengue and malaria and how it should be taken …