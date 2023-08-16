Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

Split

Energy drinks can increase performance for a short time. However, regular consumption can lead to permanent damage to health.

Frankfurt – Many energy drinks contain the substance taurine. It is said to help increase the effects of caffeine and thus help to improve performance. Researchers have now found that Taurine the aging in mice slowed down. However, anyone who thinks that regular energy drink consumption keeps young and fit is wrong. A doctor warns in the program “Mexican” of Hessian radio against possible effects on the Health.

Doctor and nutrition expert Felix Berndt assumes that consumption of one energy can per month usually has no effect on the body. He warns against regular or even daily consumption. Because energy drinks like Monster, Red Bull or Rockstar contain a lot of sugar. A can of Red Bull has a sugar content of around 60 grams. To classify this, the doctor makes a comparison: “That’s about as much sugar as in 5 children’s bars”. In the long term, this creates an increased risk for a diabetes– or one cardiovascular disease.

Doctor warns against excessive energy drink consumption. One can contains the sugar content of almost five children’s bars. (Iconic image) © Arnulf Hettrich/IMAGO

Possible side effects of excessive energy drink consumption

According to the knowledge of Helio’s health the interaction of sugar and caffeine in particular has a stimulating effect. The ability to concentrate and perform increases as a result of the rising blood sugar level. However, the blood sugar level falls again relatively quickly. In addition to diabetes, the increased sugar content in the drinks can also overweight and Caries support financially. In addition, due to the strong blood sugar fluctuations, there is an increased addictive potentialto reach for the can again to wake up again.

The overall combination of ingredients in energy drinks is suspected of causing various side effects. These include:

tachycardia , cardiac arrhythmias

, circulatory collapse

sweats

restlessness and nervousness

seizures

perceptual disorders

nausea

insomnia

Source: Consumer Center

These can occur in particular with physical activities in combination with energy drinks. Even more dangerous, however, is the combination of caffeine and alcohol. In the worst case, this can increase kidney failure or cardiac arrest lead.

Excessive consumption of energy drinks also a danger for children and young people?

Also the avoidably healthy taurine should not be overdosed. Taurine is a natural substance that is produced by the body itself. Therefore, the taurine content is limited to a maximum of 4,000 milligrams of taurine per liter gesundheit.de. However, according to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), a maximum dose of 100 milligrams of taurine per day is recommended. If the body absorbs too much, the substance has to be excreted through the kidneys. With increased energy drink consumption, the kidneys can be overloaded.

The pick-me-ups are also becoming more and more popular with children and young people. That is why a Frankfurt school now wants to enforce that Energy drinks banned in school become. So far, there are no studies on the effects of consumption on children. Therefore, the German Heart Foundation is currently funding the research project of the EDUCATE study (Energy Drinks Unexplored Cardiovascular Alterations in TEens and TwEens). The head of the study, Dr. However, Felix Oberhoffer assumes that regular consumption in childhood has an effect on the heart and changes in the blood vessels.

However, there are other measures against fatigue that are entirely without caffeine and energy drinks help to stay awake. (mom)