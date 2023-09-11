Important step forward in the management of type 1 diabetes. The FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor, the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system with readings updated minute by minute, is now compatible with the mylife YpsoPump automated insulin delivery system by Ypsomed and with CamDiab’s CamAps Fx app. This was announced – in a note released today – by the pharmaceutical company Abbott. These technologies, combined together in a hybrid closed-loop system (artificial pancreas), enable an intelligent process for insulin delivery and are able to help people with type 1 diabetes improve daily management of the disease thanks to a system of automated insulin delivery (Aid) which is based on real-time glucose readings and displayed on smartphones.

“Abbott’s goal – states Luigi Russo, general manager Abbott Diabetes Care Italia – is to provide simple, accessible and convenient technologies capable of positively changing the lives of people with diabetes. This collaboration allows us to offer Italians with diabetes who use the FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor a closed-loop hybrid system that will allow them to simplify the management of their disease and dedicate more time and energy to their lives.” A hybrid closed loop system – also known as an artificial pancreas – is a system made up of 3 interconnected components: a sensor for continuous glucose monitoring, a system for delivering insulin and a control algorithm that decides the dose to be administered. In this way it is possible to avoid personal interpretations on insulin dosage, with a positive impact on health outcomes, helping people with diabetes to improve their quality of life and reach their therapeutic targets.

“We are convinced – says Peter Georg Haag, CEO of Ypsomed Italia – that the great challenges that society faces can only be solved through collaboration. Through the partnership with Abbott – he adds – the FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor is now integrated into the mylife YpsoPump system with the mylife CamAps Fx app, expanding the possibilities of choice for doctors and patients. We are proud to offer users of our mylife YpsoPump greater freedom of choice in diabetes management. Our compact and easy-to-use insulin pump – underlines Haag – authorized to work with the latest sensor from Abbott and the closed-loop adaptive hybrid app from CamDiab, will change the lives of thousands of people suffering from diabetes”.

“The advantages offered by advanced technologies for monitoring with sensors and the continuous administration of insulin – observes Andrea Scaramuzza, coordinator of the AMD-Sid-Siedp technologies and diabetes inter-company study group – by exploiting the potential of the smartphone, are numerous both for people with diabetes and for the diabetologist, with clear clinical benefits, discretion, comfort and practicality. Achieving better metabolic compensation, also thanks to increasingly personalized and simple to use technologies – remember – favors, in the long term, a reduction in the risk of complications”.

According to the latest Istat data – we read in the note – in Italy there are approximately 3.9 million people with diabetes, equal to 6.6% of the population. Type 1 diabetes represents approximately 5-10% of all forms of diabetes and generally appears in childhood or adolescence. In Italy there are an estimated 187,000 people with type 1 diabetes, with a progressively increasing incidence. It is estimated that by improving access to insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring systems, people with type 1 diabetes could gain an extra three and a half years of healthy life, i.e. without the complications of living with the disease.

FreeStyle Libre 3 technology provides continuous glucose readings that automatically send, minute-by-minute, via Bluetooth to smartphones, thanks to the small, thin and discreet sensor (it’s smaller than a 5 cent coin). The sensor, simple to apply to the back of the arm, lasts up to 14 days and eliminates the need for frequent and painful finger sticks. FreeStyle Libre 3, the latest addition to the FreeStyle Libre range and the most widespread in the world – informs Abbott – offers improved continuous glucose monitoring accuracy with a clinical accuracy level (Mard) of less than 8%. In addition to the collaboration with Ypsomed and CamDiab – concludes the note – Abbott is working to make the FreeStyle Libre platform interoperable with other automated insulin delivery systems.