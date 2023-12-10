Researchers at Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals have identified an enzyme that blocks insulin produced in the body, a discovery that could provide a new target for the treatment of diabetes. Their study focuses on nitric oxide, a compound that dilates blood vessels, improves memory, fights infections and stimulates the release of hormones, among other functions. How nitric oxide carries out these activities has long remained a mystery.

The results of research were published in the magazine Cell.

Diabetes: here's what the new study revealed

Researchers have discovered a new “transporter” enzyme (called SNO-CoA-assisted nitrosylase, or SCAN) that binds nitric oxide to proteins, including the receptor for insulin action.

They found that the SCAN enzyme was essential for normal insulin action, but they also discovered heightened SCAN activity in diabetic patients and mice with diabetes. Mouse models without the SCAN enzyme appeared to be protected from diabetes, suggesting that too much nitric oxide on proteins could be a cause of such diseases.

“We have shown that blocking this enzyme protects against diabetes, but the implications extend to many diseases likely caused by novel enzymes that add nitric oxide,” said study principal investigator Jonathan Stamler, the Robert S. and Sylvia Distinguished Professor K. Reitman Family Foundation. of Cardiovascular Innovation at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and president of the Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals. “Blocking this enzyme may offer a new treatment.”

Given the discovery, the next step could be to develop drugs against the enzyme, he said.

The research team included Hualin Zhou and Richard Premont, both from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and University Hospitals, and students Zack Grimmett and Nicholas Venetos from the university's Medical Science Training Program.

Many human diseases, including Alzheimer's, cancer, heart failure and diabetes, are believed to be caused or accelerated by excessive binding of nitric oxide to key proteins. With this discovery, Stamler said, the enzymes that fix nitric oxide become a focus.

With diabetes, the body often stops responding normally to insulin. The resulting increase in blood sugar remains in the bloodstream and, over time, can cause serious health problems. Individuals with diabetes, the Centers for Disease Control reports, are more likely to suffer from conditions such as heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease, but why insulin stops working is not well understood.

Excess nitric oxide has been implicated in many diseases, but the ability to treat them is limited because the molecule is reactive and cannot be specifically targeted, Stamler said.

“This paper demonstrates that dedicated enzymes mediate the many effects of nitric oxide,” he said. “Here we discover an enzyme that puts nitric oxide on the insulin receptor to control insulin. Too much enzyme activity causes diabetes. But it is possible to argue that many enzymes insert nitric oxide onto many proteins and, therefore, new treatments for many diseases.”