Beirut (Agencies)

Yesterday, Lebanese protesters blocked a number of roads in the capital Beirut and various Lebanese regions in protest against the poor living conditions and the high exchange rate of the dollar, which today crossed the threshold of 10,000 Lebanese pounds, while the caretaker prime minister, Hassan Diab, waved to i’tikaaf, calling for the formation of a government as soon as possible. time. A number of protesters gathered in the center of Beirut and blocked the road at the Beshara El-Khoury intersection, while others blocked the road on the Naameh highway, south of Beirut.

Protesters cut off with tires and stones the Masnaa – Rachaya road in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, while others took a sit-down at the entrance to the Chouf area in Mount Lebanon.

The protesters raised Lebanese flags, called on officials to leave and hold early parliamentary elections, and called on the Lebanese to take to the streets to demand their rights and protest against the status of their social, health and living conditions.

In addition, the head of the Lebanese caretaker government, Hassan Diab, in a speech addressed to the Lebanese people yesterday, threatened to observe i’tikaaf if it constitutes pressure towards forming a new government, after Lebanon is on the verge of explosion, calling for the formation of a government as soon as possible.

Diab said: “Lebanon has reached the brink of explosion after the collapse and fear of the impossibility of protection from dangers. The Lebanese are suffering a serious social crisis and it is likely to aggravate in the event that a new government, politically supported from home and abroad, is not formed to deal with this crisis. Does the citizens have enough incentives to transcend formalities and round corners in order to form a government? ».

Diab added, “The situation may present me with the option of observing i’tikaaf, and I may resort to it, although it contradicts my convictions to press toward forming a government.” The head of the caretaker government continued, saying: “About 7 months after the resignation of our government, the new government has not been formed.” Diab spoke about the jurisprudence about the caretaker government’s authority, noting that some demand a caretaker government to exercise the powers of a standing government under the pretext of exceptional circumstances, while some warn that the government overrides what the constitution stipulates in terms of the powers of conducting business within the narrow limits.

Diab considered that “this debate is resolved in the House of Representatives as a reference for interpreting the constitution.”

Diab declared that “the social conditions are exacerbating and the political conditions are getting more and more complex, and a normal government cannot confront it without a political consensus, so how about a caretaker government.” Diab said, “We have not failed to fulfill our role in the conduct of business and we are carrying out our duty as permitted by the constitution, calling for the acceleration of the formation of a government that will resume negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on the basis of the reform plan that we put in place after its modernization.” Diab added, “No work should progress to the efforts to form the new government,” considering that “there is no solution to the social crisis without solving the financial crisis, nor is there a solution to the financial crisis without resuming negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, nor negotiations with the IMF from Without reforms or reforms, without a new government ». Diab pointed out that “Lebanon is in danger, and the solution is to form a new government.”

It is noteworthy that Saad Hariri was assigned, on October 22, to form a new government to succeed the government of Hassan Diab, who submitted the resignation of his government on August 10, against the background of the August 4 bombing that rocked the port of Beirut.

On the ninth of last December, Hariri presented President Aoun with a cabinet consisting of 18 ministers.

On the other hand, President Aoun presented Hariri with a comprehensive proposal for the proposed government formation.

And so far, the formation of a new government that Hariri wants from the specialists has stalled, after 16 visits by Hariri to the President of the Republic.