Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Al Wahda Sports and Cultural Club, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Honorary President of Al Jazira Club, Chairman of the Honor Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Presidential Affairs, President of Al-Jazira Club, on the occasion of the crowning of the Al-Jazira club team with the Arabian Gulf League championship title for the 2020-2021 season. His Highness congratulated those in charge of the Al-Jazira team and members of the technical staff and players for their efforts during the current season, wishing the team success to achieve more victories and achievements His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Al Wahda Sports and Cultural Club, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, owner of Manchester City, on the occasion of the team’s winning of the English Premier League title for the current season 2020-2021.