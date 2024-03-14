Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 03/14/2024 – 22:10

The Spanish supermarket chain Dia announced this Thursday (14) the decision to close most of its stores operating in Brazil. Of a total of 587 active stores, 343 will be closed, concentrating the operation only in São Paulo.

After 23 years of presence in the country, Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentos said that the measure comes after the persistent negative results of the Brazilian subsidiary, and reaffirmed its intention to focus on its main markets.

These are “underperforming stores”, specified the company in a statement signed by its financial director, Guillaume Marie Didier, pointing out that, after these closures, it will analyze strategic alternatives for the rest of its businesses in Brazil.

Separately, in a press release, the Dia group said it was adjusting the number of stores in the country to focus on the São Paulo region, where it concentrates its operations and where it will continue to operate 244 units.

“In this way, the group adjusts its scope in the country to concentrate its business in the São Paulo region, where the business has greater profitability and the concentration of stores allows it to capitalize on the logistics network and reduce costs,” he said.

Last year, amid rumors of the sale of the Brazilian operation, Dia announced the arrival of Sébastien Durchon as CFO in the country. The Frenchman was CFO of Carrefour Brasil. This year, Durchon took over as CEO.

To maintain the stores in the state of São Paulo, the Osasco distribution center will continue to operate. The Clube Dia loyalty program and the sale of private label products will also continue to operate, a very strong feature of the Spanish chain.

The entity announced in August its departure from Portugal, where it sold its almost 500 supermarkets. In February, the supermarket chain reduced its annual net loss to 30 million euros, compared to a loss of 124 million euros recorded in 2022.