Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Cameroonian Guerlis Dia won the main title of the first African version of the “Emirates Warriors” championship, at the expense of South African Sandele Mangijela in featherweight, in the tournament, which witnessed the participation of 20 male and female fighters, who competed in 10 fights.

Dia’s crowning of the title came after defeating Mangjila, in the featherweight category, by unanimous judges, after an enthusiastic performance from both sides, while Comoros player Samir Faydin defeated Moroccan Hisham Rasheed by technical knockout in rooster weight, and Egyptian Islam Siyaha defeated Nigerian Didi Aluno by technical knockout. In the middle weight, while the Egyptian Ahmed Sami defeated the Moroccan Yousri Al-Qaraoui by the decision of the referees, after a performance controlled by the club.

Moroccan Sofiane Bokisho was able to defeat Nigerian Belo Adito by technical suffocation in the heavyweight division, Congolese Jonathan Bosoko defeated Egyptian Mohamed Hassan by knockout, and Cameroonian Wilson Varela defeated Senegalese Demba Sik in the lightweight category.

In the women’s fight, Nigerian Ioney Razaviarson defeated Cameroonian Alice by unanimous decision of the referees in the bantamweight division.

The competitions of the first day of the tournament were attended by Mohammed bin Dalmouk Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Martial Arts Committee of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation and the “MMA”, British Creith Brawan, President of the International Federation of Mixed Martial Arts, and Wissam Abi Nader, member of the Board of Directors of the International Federation of Mixed Martial Arts and Regional Director for Asia, while Fouad crowned the winners Darwish, CEO of Palms Sports, and jiu-jitsu legend Hinzo Gracie.

Fouad Darwish, Executive Director of the Palms Sports Company and the organizer of the event, confirmed that the African version of the “Emirates Warriors” has succeeded in achieving its goals, and has achieved great interaction since its inception, which prompted us to confirm the establishment of another African version on March 25th.

Darwish said: No one expected that many amateur fighters would turn into fighters at the highest level, and participate in the African version of the “Emirates Warriors”, and the fights were fun and exciting for everyone, whether men or women.

He pointed out that the transfer of the competitions, for the first time, from the Jiu-Jitsu Arena to the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, was a great challenge for us as organizers, and a bold step, especially since the space of the place is completely different from what is usual for any other hall, which surprised everyone and made us look for a change in the process. Production of the event commensurate with the importance and value of the place in which it is held. Fouad Darwish praised the support provided by Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations – First Vice President of the International Ju-Jitsu Federation, in order for the event to appear in a manner befitting the name of the UAE and its great position, especially in the sports field.

Cameroonian fighter Gorlis Dia, winner of the main fight, expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s initiative to launch the African version of the “Emirates Warriors”, thanking the organizing committee for the great work it had done to provide amenities for the players, as well as its desire to reveal African talents.

He stressed that his presence in Abu Dhabi is a great pride for him because he knows very well the importance of this city in martial arts, and the global reputation it enjoys in this aspect, expressing his happiness with the victory he achieved in the first edition, as well as the support he received from the fans present.

For his part, world jiu-jitsu legend Renzo Gracie praised the remarkable success of the first African version of the “Emirates Warriors” championship and the technical levels demonstrated by the players during the fights, considering it a promising start for more African championships during the coming period.

Gracie confirmed that all the fighters in the first edition were strong, despite their participation for the first time, as they proved their ability to move towards professionalism in a large way. Jiu-jitsu legend Gracie expressed his great admiration for the championship, and it was launched for the first time in the Al-Ittihad Arena, which is one of the largest halls in the Middle East, and which previously hosted Habib Nur Mammadov’s confrontation with American Daytin Boerero.