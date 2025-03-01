Dia opens the door to buy supermarkets to grow in Spain

Day changes strategy in Spain. After restructuring its network of stores and selling businesses such as Claro perfumeries, it now wants to grow, both opening new supermarkets and buying others. “The growing priority is to improve the evolution of our stores, grow on comparable surface,” that is, through the opening of new establishments, explained the company’s CEO, Martín Tolcachir, to the media after presenting the results of 2024. Day seeks to “expand the network of stores, return to expansion.”

Day receives a record sanction for skipping the law of the food chain: 100,000 euros for obstructing inspections

At the same time, “it is our responsibility to evaluate strategic opportunities that may arise in terms of acquisition, from a perspective that have consistency with what it represents, the business of proximity, which reinforces our competitive position and create value for the long -term shareholder,” he said, without giving more details about an expansion plan that qualifies as “ambitious” and that will begin this year. Those details, he has advanced, will give them on March 20 in an meeting with investors.

The CEO of Dia España, Ricardo Álvarez, has advanced that this “organic expansion”, that is, the stores that will open, will be in the same “format we have”, establishments of between 400 and 500 square meters and proximity. “The format will continue to be that,” he repeated.

The day business in Spain is positive. He closed 2024 with a net result of 58 million euros, an increase of almost 20 million compared to the 38 million achieved in 2023. “In Spain we have more customers” that go to stores with “more frequency” and “we grow in market share,” said its CEO.

However, the Dia Group closed 2024 with losses of 78.7 million euros, which represents an increase of 160% compared to its ‘red numbers’ of 30 million euros of the previous year. A result that is impacted by the 107 million euros that has entailed the sale of the business in Brazil.

Argentina also hits him. While in Spain its net sales grew by 5.4%, to 4,264.9 million euros; Those of Argentina fell 5.6%, up to 1,411.3 million euros.

“In Argentina we live a very difficult context,” said Martín Tolcachir with a “very important fall of consumption”, although the group has maintained profitability. It also safely gives continuity in that market. “We have a clear position, we have spent more and less prosperous moments,” in Argentina, where the results are “impacted by a hard -hard general context.” Facing this year, it expects a “first difficult semester in consumption.” Instead, “we expect a recovery in the second semester” and “return to our growth plans in the country.”

Own brand grows

In the last year, almost 60% of day sales in Spain are with their own brand. Specifically, 57.7%, when in 2023 they were 54%.

“The own brand is almost 60% of sales, when it is 50% of the references,” Ricardo Álvarez explained to the media. “The sale is true that it represents almost 58%, it is what customers choose to buy,” he argued.

Day gets rid of businesses that you don’t see profitable to stabilize your accounts



Although there are small changes. “It is true that that trend is being slowed and that the brands again gain strength and are beginning to grow, but we also do not have forecasts,” said the CEO in Spain. “Our role is to have balance between the two proposals and we are adapting to what the client decides.”