Dia Mirza is looking at the new year with great excitement and expectations. Dia Mirza, who has been navigating her way in the film industry for a long time, now feels that she should get the job she always wanted to do. After strong acting in films and web shows like Sanju and Slap, Dia Mirza feels that this is a 2.0 version of her career.

According to the Times of India report, Diya says that “Yes, this is new life. I am determined to move through this and tell people that I have more. The kind of roles I am getting offers and the filmmakers are associated with me is an indication that I have managed to change something. ”

Friendship was not used to ask for work

Dia Mirza, who has been a part of Bollywood for two decades, has many friends in the film industry. However, she says that their friendship is not based on work association. Diya says, “I befriended people I have worked with and they are long-lasting friendships, but I have never used their reach to ask for a role in a film. The work that I do and keep my friendship separate. “

A phase came when I was disappointed

Talking about Nishasha when she got the job she wanted, Diya says, “My friends know that there was also a phase in my line where there was less opportunity and I did not get the work I wanted Tired. ” She further says that age matters a lot in our film industry. As soon as 32-33, work starts getting different. She says, “I have never been part of any camp. I have many good friends and I would take advantage of their friendship to get good information from them. I’ve never learned how to make the system work, and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to do it. “

